How many hostages are left in Gaza?

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas handed over the remains of another four hostages early Thursday and Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners as part of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

It was the last exchange planned under the first phase of the ceasefire, which is set to end this weekend, and Israel and Hamas have yet to negotiate the next. The war could resume with dozens of hostages still held in Gaza.

In all, 33 Israelis were freed during this stage — including eight who were killed in captivity or during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war. Five Thai hostages were freed separately.