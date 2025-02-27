Nation & World News
Nation & World News

How many hostages are left in Gaza?

Hamas handed over the remains of another four hostages early Thursday and Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners as part of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hamas handed over the remains of another four hostages early Thursday and Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners as part of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

It was the last exchange planned under the first phase of the ceasefire, which is set to end this weekend, and Israel and Hamas have yet to negotiate the next. The war could resume with dozens of hostages still held in Gaza.

In all, 33 Israelis were freed during this stage — including eight who were killed in captivity or during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war. Five Thai hostages were freed separately.

Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people in the Oct. 7 attack and killed around 1,200, mostly civilians. More than 48,000 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, have been killed in the ensuing conflict, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants.

Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees during the first phase of the ceasefire in exchange for the hostages.

Here are details on the hostages:

Total captured on Oct. 7, 2023: 251

Hostages taken before the Oct. 7 attack: 2 who entered Gaza in 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of 2 soldiers killed in the 2014 war.

Hostages released in exchanges or other deals: 147, of whom 8 were dead

Hostages still in captivity(asterisk): 59, of whom Israel has declared 32 to be dead.

Bodies of hostages retrieved by Israeli troops: 41

Hostages rescued alive: 8

(asterisk)Hostages still in captivity include:

— 13 soldiers, of whom Israel has declared 9 to be dead

— 5 non-Israelis ( 3 Thais, 1 Nepalese, 1 Tanzanian), of whom 2 (1 Thai and 1 Nepalese) are believed to still be alive

___

Follow AP's war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Mourners react as the convoy carrying the coffins of slain hostages Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, passes by during their funeral procession in Rishon Lezion, Israel, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. The mother and her two children were abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and their remains were returned from Gaza to Israel last week as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A woman looks at photos of slain hostages (bottom row, L-R) Ariel Bibas, his mother Shiri, his brother, Kfir and Oded Lifshitz, right, that are displayed in the dining hall at Kibbutz Nir Oz, in southern Israel, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

Israel and Hamas agree on new exchange, leaving fragile ceasefire intact

Middle East latest: Hamas says it is ready to negotiate the next phase of the ceasefire in Gaza

1h ago

Middle East latest: Hamas names 6 living hostages to be freed on Saturday

The Latest

Transgender persons attend cooking class at the Culinary & Hotel Institute of Pakistan, in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M Chaudary)

Credit: AP

Pakistan’s transgender community finds hope and dignity at a culinary school

8m ago

A group of Uyghur men detained in Thailand for more than a decade may have been deported to China

11m ago

As measles cases mount in the US, what’s the situation worldwide?

13m ago

Featured

Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor will repay nearly $84,000 in expedited passport fees that she pocketed over her first two years in office. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Credit: File photo

Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.

Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card

The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.

In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.

The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.