How Eddie Van Halen transformed Michael Jackson's 'Beat It'

“I didn’t know how he would react to what I was doing. So I warned him before he listened. I said, ‘Look, I changed the middle section of your song,’” Van Halen told CNN. "Now in my mind, he’s either going to have his bodyguards kick me out for butchering his song, or he’s going to like it. And so he gave it a listen, and he turned to me and went, ‘Wow, thank you so much for having the passion to not just come in and blaze a solo, but to actually care about the song, and make it better.’”

Van Halen worked for free, was not credited on the album and didn't appear in the video. But his touch was undisguisable. After the record's release, Van Halen would remember shopping in a Tower Records while “Beat It” was playing on the sound system.

"The solo comes on, and I hear these kids in front of me going, 'Listen to this guy trying to sound like Eddie Van Halen,'” he said. “I tapped him on the shoulder and said, ‘That IS me!’ That was hilarious.”