Nation & World News

How does Venezuela's presidential election work?

Venezuela’s government faces its toughest electoral test in decades in a July 28 presidential election, which could give President Nicolas Maduro another six years in power or end the self-described socialist policies that once successfully boosted anti-poverty programs but whose sustained mismanagement later pushed the country into an ongoing economic crisis
A man casts his ballot in front of a mural of President Nicolas Maduro as part of a rehearsal for the July 28 presidential election at a voting center in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez Fortune)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A man casts his ballot in front of a mural of President Nicolas Maduro as part of a rehearsal for the July 28 presidential election at a voting center in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez Fortune)
By REGINA GARCIA CANO – Associated Press
43 minutes ago

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's government faces its toughest electoral test in decades in a July 28 presidential election, which could give President Nicolas Maduro another six years in power or end the self-described socialist policies that once successfully boosted anti-poverty programs but whose sustained mismanagement later pushed the country into an ongoing economic crisis.

For years, opposition politicians boycotted elections they saw as rigged, but as the government's popularity has ebbed former rivals have banded together in an attempt to change the government at the ballot box.

A turnout of millions in the opposition primary, polling and large political rallies suggest that the Unitary Platform coalition has significant support among voters. But it will have to overcome advantages that the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela has built into the system, ranging from limits on opposition campaigning to tight government control over the election process. On top of that, many doubt the votes will be counted fairly.

Here's a look at how Venezuela votes.

Is the election fair?

Maduro's government promised to allow opposition leaders to compete in the election, but it continues to lean hard on the scales, including declaring the opposition's primary illegal and blocking its most popular leader from the ballot.

European Union observers called recent regional elections "the most balanced in 20 years," but said pro-government candidates enjoyed advantages like state funding and preferential access to gasoline, easing their campaigns amid widespread shortages. Like in previous elections, ruling-party organizers also doled out food and other state-controlled benefits in return for votes at checkpoints located near polling places.

Electoral authorities rescinded the EU’s invitation to observe the upcoming vote in late May, citing economic sanctions imposed by the 27-nation bloc.

The ruling party also wields tight control over the voting system, with loyalists in charge of the National Electoral Council. Many polling places are spread thin, making it harder for the opposition to monitor them. About a third of registered voters in this election are assigned to polling places with only one or two voting machines.

The ruling party has traditionally obtained the bulk of its vote in these smaller polling places, and for this election, the electoral council added 1,700 single-machine centers. Reports of ruling-party efforts to coerce and control voting during previous elections have mostly been associated with these one- and two-machine vote centers.

How does voting work?

The number of eligible voters in the country is estimated to be around 17 million.

Another 4 million Venezuelans living abroad are registered to vote, but only about 69,000 have met the criteria to cast ballots overseas. Costly and time-consuming government prerequisites to register, lack of information and a mandatory proof of legal residency in a host country kept many migrants from signing up to vote. Venezuelans in the U.S. have no way to vote, as the country's consulates in the U.S. have been shuttered since the countries broke diplomatic relations in 2018.

Almost all polling places are at public schools, which will be guarded by members of the military on Election Day.

Venezuelans vote using electronic machines, which record votes and also provide a paper receipt. These receipts are supposed to be deposited in ballot boxes inside the polling place, but ruling party officials have previously coerced voters to sneak them out to provide evidence of their support.

Will the vote be counted fairly?

Trust in the system has been affected by vote tampering claims, leading many voters to assume that even if the most votes do go against Maduro, there's no guarantees the government will accept — or even admit to — that outcome.

None of those fraud claims have been proven by an independent third party.

After a December referendum, the government said that over 10 million voters had given it overwhelming support, claiming a huge turnout figure despite widespread reports of empty polling places. The electoral council never released the paper vote tallies produced by voting machines.

In 2017, the international software company that had provided voting technology to Venezuela for more than a decade said that turnout figures were likely manipulated in a major legislative election. The company, Smartmatic, reported that the official turnout announced by electoral authorities was off by at least 1 million. Since then, the government has switched to using new voting machines designed domestically.

Still, opposition leaders hope that if they can win a significant majority of votes cast, allies of the government will choose to stand aside. This could depend, experts say, on factors like how big a margin the opposition wins, pressure and concessions from the international community, and whether international powers like the U.S. offer Maduro an exit strategy he's willing to accept.

A pro-government militia member directs a voter at a voting center during a rehearsal for the July 28 presidential election, in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez Fortune)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A supporter of opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez holds a poster featuring the presidential ballot as thousands wait for his arrival at a campaign rally in Barinas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 6, 2024. The official campaign period for the July 28 election kicked off on July 4. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez gestures to the crowd during a rally launching the official presidential campaign season, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Venezuelans head to the polls on July 28 as President Nicolas Maduro seeks a third term. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

President Nicolas Maduro gestures to the crowd during a rally launching the official presidential campaign season, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 4, 2024. Venezuelans head to the polls on July 28 as Maduro seeks a third term. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A supporter of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro carries a banner with his image during a rally marking the beginning of official campaigns for the July 28 presidential election in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

Abortion rights advocates: Shift in GOP abortion stance is not ‘a win’1h ago

Credit: Ben Rose/BenRosePhotography.com

Delta highlights athletes’ Olympics journeys with Team USA sponsorship
24m ago

Cobb County enters national opioid lawsuit settlement with Kroger
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Midtown neighbors learn of nearby inmate transitional center after Beltline stabbing

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Midtown neighbors learn of nearby inmate transitional center after Beltline stabbing

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Federal Trade officials scrutinize pharmacy middlemen for role in drug costs
The Latest

Credit: AP

US says Ukraine is on an 'irreversible' path to NATO membership. But only after war with...
10m ago
UK police are searching for a man after wife, daughters of BBC commentator killed
12m ago
Novak Djokovic gets to his 13th Wimbledon semifinal via walkover. 2022 champ Elena...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
Chris Sale wins a battle of aces as Braves beat Zac Gallen, D-backs
Avoid boredom with this guide to playing board games in metro Atlanta