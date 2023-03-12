X
Dark Mode Toggle

How does Oscars voting work? This is how winners are decided

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
The road to an Oscar winds through a long awards season, which finally culminates Sunday at the Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The road to an Oscar winds through a long awards season, which finally culminates Sunday at the Academy Awards. We take you through the process of getting that golden statuette into a winner's hand — this is how Oscar voting works:

WHO VOTES ON THE OSCARS?

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences boasts some 10,000-plus members, divided among 17 branches. All academy members have to be involved in the movie business in some capacity, but membership isn't restricted to creatives — there are branches for executives and marketing and public relations professionals, as well.

While nominations are mostly decided by members of the relevant branch (directors nominate directors, for instance), all voting members can nominate films for best picture. Once nominees are decided, all voting members are eligible to cast their ballots in any category.

In recent years, the academy has taken steps to diversify its membership, especially after receiving criticism for a spate of all-white acting nominees.. It adds new members once a year.

WHEN DOES OSCAR VOTING TAKE PLACE?

Voting takes place over a few days not too long before the ceremony — in 2023, voting opened March 2 and ended March 7, five days before the big night.

HOW ARE VOTES CAST?

While the final results can sometimes be controversial, there's no risk of hanging chads — voting takes place entirely online.

Tabulation for most categories is simple — the nominee that gets the most votes wins.

Best picture, on the other hand, employs ranked-choice voting (also known as preferential voting). Voters order the nominees by preference; if one movie comes away with more than 50% of the first-place votes in the first round, that's the winner. But if no movie meets that threshold, then the one with the fewest first-place votes is eliminated — people who had ranked that film first will have their votes transferred to their second choices. And so on it goes until some movie wins a majority.

It sounds complicated, we know, but proponents of ranked-choice voting argue that it's more representative, especially in a large field of nominees.

WHO KNOWS THE WINNERS BEFORE THEY'RE ANNOUNCED?

According to the academy website, just two PricewaterhouseCoopers partners know the results beforehand. PwC is the accounting firm that tabulates the votes. Each partner is stations in the Dolby Theatre's wings during the ceremony with a full set of winners' envelopes. They're charged with handing the sealed envelope to the winner.

Infamously, in 2017, a PwC accountant handed Warren Beaty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope, resulting in the "La La Land"/"Moonlight" best picture fiasco.

___

For more coverage of the Academy Awards, visit https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Invision

Credit: Invision

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Where are former Braves from 2021 World Series team this spring?5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Final boys basketball rankings: 4 teams finish No. 1 for first time
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Several PM drive oddities mar traffic in Spaghetti Junction in a short time
7h ago

2 construction workers hit under Marietta overpass; driver runs away
4h ago

2 construction workers hit under Marietta overpass; driver runs away
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Charlie Morton loves seeing his fellow Braves starters thrive
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Arsenal cuts through Fulham; Casemiro sent off again in EPL
10m ago
Oscars 2023 live updates: Latest news from carpet, show
17m ago
Federal officials pause plan to rename Georgia's Lake Lanier
24m ago
Featured

Credit: APPLE TV+/HULU/AP

TV best bets with ‘Ted Lasso,’ Keira Knightley, ‘Extrapolations,’ Bob Odenkirk, Jussie...
22h ago
March Madness 2023: What to know about Selection Sunday
Over 38 years, Emory students quizzed and grew to love Jimmy Carter
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top