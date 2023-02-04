X
Dark Mode Toggle

How Democrats’ early-voting order in 2024 compares with 2020

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved a new calendar lineup for the early stages of the party’s presidential nominating contests in 2024

The Democratic National Committee on Saturday approved a new calendar lineup for the early stages of the party's presidential nominating contests in 2024. Additional changes are possible. A look at how the revised calendar would compare with the 2020 order:

2024:

Feb. 3: South Carolina

Feb. 6: New Hampshire, Nevada

Feb. 13: Georgia

Feb. 27: Michigan

March 5: Super Tuesday

To be determined: Iowa

—-

2020:

Feb. 3: Iowa

Feb. 11: New Hampshire

Feb. 22: Nevada

Feb. 29: South Carolina

March 3: Super Tuesday

March 10: Michigan

May 19: Georgia (shifted from March 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic)

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Man dead, 9 others displaced in SE Atlanta house blaze2h ago

Credit: Lookout Books/Island Press/St. Martin's Press

Bookshelf: 2023 Books All Georgians Should Read announced

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded

Credit: COURTESY OF ATLANTA COMMUNITY PRESS COLLECTIVE

Family: Autopsy shows training center activist shot at least 13 times
19h ago

Credit: COURTESY OF ATLANTA COMMUNITY PRESS COLLECTIVE

Family: Autopsy shows training center activist shot at least 13 times
19h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man fatally shot at NW Atlanta lounge
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Brian Branch

US considering plan to down Chinese balloon over Atlantic
6m ago
Iraqi currency crash halts after meeting with U.S. official
21m ago
50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio
32m ago
Featured

Someone called the police on a girl catching lanternflies. Then Yale honored her
23h ago
Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
Things to do for Black History Month
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top