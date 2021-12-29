How democracy was dismantled in Hong Kong in 2021

On Wednesday, Hong Kong police raided the office of online pro-democracy news outlet Stand News and arrested six people — two current and former editors and four former board members including popular singer Denise Ho — for alleged sedition under a colonial-era crime ordinance.

The outlet announced Wednesday afternoon that it would halt operations following the raid.

Stand News is the second media outlet in Hong Kong to cease operations after being targeted by authorities, following the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper which shut down earlier this year after authorities raided its offices for a second time and froze millions in assets.

A string of arrests of activists and election law amendments this year have all but quashed the pro-democracy movement in the city.

More than 100 pro-democracy figures and others have been arrested under the National Security Law, which penalizes actions seen as separatist or subverting the Hong Kong or Chinese governments.

That includes 47 people charged with subversion under the new law in February over their roles in an unofficial primary election held in 2020 to determine the best candidates to field in planned legislative elections.

Authorities accused the activists of subversion, saying they planned to win a majority and use it to paralyze the government and eventually force Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to step down.

The government postponed the 2020 elections, citing public health risks from COVID-19. Then, the central government in Beijing announced new election laws earlier this year that reduced the proportion of directly elected seats to less than a quarter and required all candidates to be loyal to Beijing.

The results were predictable: Earlier this month, pro-Beijing lawmakers won a landslide victory in the postponed polls. The city’s largest opposition party, the Democratic Party, fielded no candidates for the first time since Hong Kong’s 1997 handover to China.

Several pro-democracy trade unions and organizations have also been dissolved this year. The city's largest teachers’ union disbanded in August due to the political climate, followed later by the city’s largest independent trade union, reducing the space for civil society groups.

The Civil Human Rights Front, a pro-democracy group that organized some of the biggest protests in 2019, also disbanded following a police investigation under the National Security law.

Other pro-democracy activists have also been arrested for involvement in unauthorized protests and the annual Tiananmen candlelight vigil — held to commemorate China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989 — which has been banned for two consecutive years. Currently, most of the city's pro-democracy activists are behind bars or have fled abroad.

As the year drew to a close, several artworks were removed that commemorated the Tiananmen massacre.

Two days before Christmas, the University of Hong Kong, citing legal risks, ordered the removal of the 8-meter (26-foot) -tall Pillar of Shame monument, which depicts a pile of torn and twisted bodies of Tiananmen victims. Several other universities followed suit, removing pro-democracy and Tiananmen commemoration statues.

China's Communist Party has long sought to erase Tiananmen from the public consciousness in the mainland, forbidding any commemorative events. Now it seems determined to do the same in Hong Kong in the name of restoring stability to the city.

___

Wu reported from Taipei, Taiwan.

Caption FILE - People walk with candles to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing, outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong, Friday, June 4, 2021. For Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, 2021 has been a year in which the city’s authorities and the central government in Beijing stamped out nearly everything it had stood for. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) Credit: Kin Cheung Caption FILE - People walk with candles to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing, outside Victoria Park in Hong Kong, Friday, June 4, 2021. For Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, 2021 has been a year in which the city’s authorities and the central government in Beijing stamped out nearly everything it had stood for. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Caption FILE - Chow Hang Tung, Vice Chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Democratic Patriotic Movements of China, leaves after being released on bail at a police station in Hong Kong, June 5, 2021. For Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, 2021 has been a year in which the city’s authorities and the central government in Beijing stamped out nearly everything it had stood for. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) Credit: Kin Cheung Caption FILE - Chow Hang Tung, Vice Chairperson of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of the Democratic Patriotic Movements of China, leaves after being released on bail at a police station in Hong Kong, June 5, 2021. For Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, 2021 has been a year in which the city’s authorities and the central government in Beijing stamped out nearly everything it had stood for. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Caption FILE - Spokesperson of Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, Richard Tsoi speaks to media after the group announced that it's disbanded in Hong Kong, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. For Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, 2021 has been a year in which the city’s authorities and the central government in Beijing stamped out nearly everything it had stood for. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) Credit: Kin Cheung Caption FILE - Spokesperson of Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, Richard Tsoi speaks to media after the group announced that it's disbanded in Hong Kong, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. For Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, 2021 has been a year in which the city’s authorities and the central government in Beijing stamped out nearly everything it had stood for. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

Caption FILE - Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions President Joe Wong Nai-yuen, third from right, with deep blue T-shirt, gestures while posing for a photo with other members before a news conference on the possibility of disbandment in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. For Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, 2021 has been a year in which the city’s authorities and the central government in Beijing stamped out nearly everything it had stood for. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File) Credit: Vincent Yu Caption FILE - Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions President Joe Wong Nai-yuen, third from right, with deep blue T-shirt, gestures while posing for a photo with other members before a news conference on the possibility of disbandment in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. For Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, 2021 has been a year in which the city’s authorities and the central government in Beijing stamped out nearly everything it had stood for. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu