Nation & World News

Houston’s former mayor is the Democrats’ nominee to succeed the late US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee

Houston’s former mayor is the Democrats’ pick to succeed the late Texas congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee on the November ballot
3 minutes ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was picked Tuesday as the Democrats' nominee to succeed the late U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who died last month after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Turner, 69, will appear on the November ballot after securing the most support from local Democratic precinct chairs during a party meeting in Houston. Jackson Lee had already won the Democratic nomination for what would have been a 16th term before her death on July 19, leaving party officials to select her replacement.

Turner left the mayor’s office in January after serving eight years, the most allowed by term limits. He was previously a longtime state lawmaker.

The House district in Houston is solidly Democratic. Turner will face Republican challenger Lana Centonze.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Bill Clinton were among those who paid tribute to Jackson Lee at her funeral this month. She was 74.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hans Pennink/AP

Georgia officials say Kennedy, 2 others have signatures for presidential ballot as...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono wins Democratic primary for third term, will face McDermott in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Early Harris-Walz rallies feature big crowds, talk of 'joy' and unsolicited GOP...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, former House Democratic leader, is recovering from mild stroke1h ago
The Latest
US Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive 'Squad,' faces repeat primary challenge...21m ago
Russia says it thwarted a Ukrainian charge to expand its incursion. Kyiv says it won't...22m ago
US approves $20 billion in weapons sales to Israel amid threat of wider Middle East war30m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton

OPINION
Cunningham on the Braves: Team hurt by too many 2021 player reunions
Coca-Cola ad in Bangladesh dents brand amid Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
An oil rigger, a math teacher and a world-class art collection for Emory