ajc logo
X

Altuve, Arenado and Rodon won't play in All-Star Game

Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez throws out Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes at first base during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Combined ShapeCaption
Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez throws out Detroit Tigers' Victor Reyes at first base during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago
Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado won’t be playing in Tuesday’s All-Star Game

Houston second baseman Jose Altuve, San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado won’t be playing in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Altuve, an eight-time All-Star who was selected as a starter in fan voting, was struck on the left knee leading off Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. He was kept out of the lineup Friday night.

MLB announced Saturday that Altuve is being replaced in the starting lineup by Cleveland’s Andrés Giménez, who is making his first appearance. Toronto’s Santiago Espinal will replace Altuve on the AL roster.

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Anderson is taking the place of Rodon on the NL roster, LA said in a news release. It wasn't immediately clear why Rodon isn't playing in the All-Star Game. Anderson is 10-1 with a 2.96 ERA in 17 games, with 81 strikeouts.

Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley, who has 100 hits and a .913 OPS this season, will replace Arenado on the NL team.

Arenado, a seven-time All-Star, said Saturday that he's had lower back soreness for three to four weeks, that MRIs found nothing and that he'll take the All-Star break to rest.

“It’s been a problem lately It didn’t really make sense for me to go do that,” said Arenado, who lives less than an hour from Los Angeles. “Probably made more sense for me to go home, relax and just chill. Go home. Get treatment. Get some work done. I’ve got some trainers. I’ve got a physical therapist back home, ready to go.”

Altuve said of his knee on Saturday that he was “waiting to see how it responded today and I think we all agree that we’re making the best decision.” He also said ”I don’t think we’re going to go” when asked if he was going to go to LA, adding “we’re going to do some treatment and get ready for the second half.”

The 23-year-old Giménez, who came to Cleveland last year as part of the trade that sent shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets, is having a standout season. He's batting .299 with 10 homers and 43 RBIs in 78 games while playing solid defense. He's also been clutch, batting .384 with runners in scoring position.

___

AP Sports Writers Kristie Rieken in Houston and Tom Withers in Cleveland contributed to this report. Warren Mayes in St. Louis also contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
San Francisco Giants' Carlos Rodón (16) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

San Francisco Giants' Carlos Rodón (16) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Combined ShapeCaption
San Francisco Giants' Carlos Rodón (16) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Credit: Godofredo A. Vásquez

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve grimaces after being hit by a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Credit: Alex Gallardo

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve grimaces after being hit by a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Credit: Alex Gallardo

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve grimaces after being hit by a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Credit: Alex Gallardo

Credit: Alex Gallardo

Editors' Picks
Will an odd Braves trade make for a draft windfall?23h ago
Braves’ Austin Riley added to National League All-Star team
2h ago
Hawks sign rookie guard Tyrese Martin to two-year deal
2h ago
Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Orlando
23h ago
Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Orlando
23h ago
A timeline of Darren Eales’ legacy building Atlanta United
1h ago
The Latest
British Open | McIlroy takes the lead for 1st time in Open
7m ago
Canada preps for US amid concern over federation's dealings
9m ago
Biden's Mideast trip aimed at reassuring wary leaders
12m ago
Featured
Braves' right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a 3-run home run in the second inning at Truist Park on Friday, July 8, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Ronald Acuna goes up against defending champ in Home Run Derby
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
16h ago
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top