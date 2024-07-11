Breaking: Two more Georgia Bulldogs football players arrested for reckless driving
Houston utility says 500K customers still won't have electricity next week as Beryl outages persist

An executive from Houston’s biggest utility says about 500,000 customers whose power was knocked out by Hurricane Beryl will still be without power next week
By NADIA LATHAN – Associated Press
Updated 42 minutes ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — About 500,000 customers still won’t have electricity into next week as wide outages from Hurricane Beryl persist and frustration mounts over the pace of restoration, an official with Houston’s biggest power utility said Thursday.

Jason Ryan, executive vice president of CenterPoint Energy, said power has been restored to more than 1 million homes and businesses since Beryl made landfall on Monday. The company expects to get hundreds of thousands of more customers back online in the coming days, but others will wait much longer, he said.

The Category 1 hurricane — the weakest type — knocked out power to around 2.7 million customers after it made landfall in Texas on Monday, according to PowerOutage.us.

CenterPoint Energy has struggled to restore power to affected customers, who have grown frustrated that such a relatively weak storm could cause such disruption at the height of summer.

Beryl has has been blamed for at least eight U.S. deaths — one each in Louisiana and Vermont, and six in Texas. Earlier, 11 died in the Caribbean.

Even though it was relatively weak compared to other hurricanes that blew through Houston in recent years, it still managed to knock out power to much of the nation's fourth-largest city during a period of stifling heat and humidity.

___ Lathan is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

East End residents Laura and Jose Galvan sift through perishable foods that were left outside of a Kroger due to power outages from the recent Hurricane Beryl that made landfall in Houston on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Volunteers help to hand out ice and supplies at Acres Homes cooling center in Houston, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. After Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas, knocking out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston residents Janice Taylor, left, and her daughter Janell spend time at Gallery Furniture, which is being used as a temporary shelter, to cool off and charge their electronic devices, in Houston, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. The effects of Hurricane Beryl left most in the area without power. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Volunteer Karen Jones, center, helps to hand out supplies at Acres Homes cooling center in Houston, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. After Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas, knocking out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tree branches that fell during Hurricane Beryl took down power lines and a Jeep in Acres Homes in Houston, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. ( Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keyla Herrera entertains her eight-month-old daughter, Emma, with a movie on her cell phone next to her husband, Edgar, as they sat inside of the cooling center set up inside of Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, after Hurricane Beryl hit the Houston area on Monday. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston resident Ashley Doyle and her children, Kaysen and Jayce, spend time at Gallery Furniture, which is being used as a temporary shelter, to cool off and and have a meal, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Houston. The effects of Hurricane Beryl left most in the area without power. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Vehicles line up for a supply distribution at Woodforest Bank Stadium after Hurricane Beryl made its way through the Greater Houston area, in Shenandoah, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management in coordination with the Montgomery County Food Bank distributed water, ice, MREs and other supplies to 1,500 vehicles. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Volunteers hand out water at a distribution station in Houston, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. After Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas, knocking out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Utility trucks sit parked at a CenterPoint Energy staging center at the Houston Race Track in Houston, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Millions of residents lost power after Hurricane Beryl made landfall. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Employees of Premier Home Improvement remove a tree from the roof of a house in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl in the Homestead neighborhood of Houston on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Travis Gamble, left, Tye Love, center, and Chucky Aitch, right, spend time at Gallery Furniture, which is being used as a temporary shelter, to cool off, have a meal, and charge their phones, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Houston. The effects of Hurricane Beryl left most in the area without power. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Delray Gooch, standing, talks to mail carrier Jason Phillips as he delivers mail in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, in Houston. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston resident Adriana Guerrero is reflected in a mirror as she spend time at Gallery Furniture, which is being used as a temporary shelter, to cool off and and have a meal, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Houston. The effects of Hurricane Beryl left most in the area without power. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston residents spend time at Gallery Furniture, which is being used as a temporary shelter, to cool off, have a meal, and charge phones, Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Houston. The effects of Hurricane Beryl left most in the area without power. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People fill gas cans the day after Hurricane Beryl made landfall nearby Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Freeport, Texas. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Debra McCarty with Harris County Precent 1 works to distribute food at Lincoln Park in Houston, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston Mayor John Whitmire helps handing out food boxes at Acres Homes cooling center in Houston, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. After Hurricane Beryl slammed into Texas, the storm knocked out power to nearly 3 million homes and businesses. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Hurricane Beryl's path left down power lines in Acres Homes neighborhood in Houston, on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. ( Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

