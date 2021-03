Houston tops Oregon State, reaches 1st Final Four since '84

Marcus Sasser scored 20 points to lead Houston while Grimes added 18. Fittingly, it was DeJon Jarreau — the American Athletic Conference's defensive player of the year who led the effort that stymied Oregon State star Ethan Thompson — who was named the most outstanding player of the Midwest Region.

Jarreau finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists two days after flirting with another triple-double and shutting down Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim in the Sweet 16.

This will be Houston's first Final Four since Hakeem Olajuwon and coach Guy Lewis led the Cougars to the 1984 title game, in which they lost to Patrick Ewing and Georgetown. When this one was over, Houston's players sprinted to midcourt to celebrate, then migrated to the corner of the court near the Houston fan section and started jumping around — and on top of each other — in a celebratory mob.

Jarreau shared a long embrace with Sampson at midcourt, a reward for the seventh-year coach who has returned the program to national prominence.

Maurice Calloo scored 13 points to lead Oregon State (20-13), which was vying to become the worst-seeded team ever to make a Final Four — not to mention extend a remarkable postseason run for a team that was picked to finish last in the Pac-12. But the Beavers dug themselves a huge hole by falling behind 34-17 at the break, then climbed all the way back only to see Grimes put the Cougars right back in front.

Thompson finished with 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting after averaging 20.3 points in the Beavers' NCAA victories against Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Loyola Chicago.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers were 14-12 to close the regular season before making an unexpected run to the Pac-12 Tournament title. That was likely their only path to an NCAA bid, and it opened the door for Wayne Tinkle's squad to throw a bit of madness into March in only its second tournament appearance since 1990. Ultimately, the Beavers fell short of the program's first Final Four appearance since 1963.

Houston: The Cougars stuck to what got them here. They held the Beavers to 35% shooting in the first half before Oregon State found some openings. The Cougars finished with a 41-29 rebounding advantage and a 19-7 edge on the offensive glass. It was part of the toughness that Sampson has demanded regardless of whether shots were falling. Sampson is in the Final Four for the second time; he took Oklahoma there in 2002.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will face either the third-seeded Razorbacks or top-seeded Bears coming out of the South Region on Saturday.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Houston players celebrate after beating Houston 67-61 during an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Houston players celebrate after beating Houston 67-61 during an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) celebrates beating Houston 67-61 after an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) hugs Justin Gorham (4) during the second half of an Elite 8 game against Oregon State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. Houston won 67-61. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Houston guard DeJon Jarreau (3) passes over Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo (1) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo (1) shoots on Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Houston forward Fabian White Jr. loses the ball while driving to the basket in front of Oregon State forward Dearon Tucker, right, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) drives on Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo, right, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) drives on Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson, right, during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Oregon State forward Warith Alatishe (10) shoots on Houston forward Fabian White Jr. (35) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Oregon State center Roman Silva (12) fights for a rebound with Houston guard Quentin Grimes (24) during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy

Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle questions a call during the first half of an Elite 8 game against Houston in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) Credit: Michael Conroy Credit: Michael Conroy