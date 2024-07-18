Breaking: Date set for 2025 MLB All-Star game in Atlanta
Nation & World News

Housing provider for unaccompanied migrant children engaged in sexual abuse and harassment, DOJ says

The largest housing provider for unaccompanied migrant children has been accused of “severe, pervasive, and unwelcome sexual abuse of and harassment” of children in its care
FILE - A Southwest Key Programs sign is displayed on June 20, 2014, in Brownsville, Texas. Southwest Key, the largest housing provider for unaccompanied migrant children has been accused of “severe, pervasive, and unwelcome sexual abuse of and harassment” of children in its care, the Justice Department said Thursday, July 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A Southwest Key Programs sign is displayed on June 20, 2014, in Brownsville, Texas. Southwest Key, the largest housing provider for unaccompanied migrant children has been accused of “severe, pervasive, and unwelcome sexual abuse of and harassment” of children in its care, the Justice Department said Thursday, July 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Updated 5 minutes ago

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The largest housing provider for unaccompanied migrant children has engaged in the “severe, pervasive, and unwelcome" sexual abuse and harassment of children in its care, the Justice Department alleged Thursday.

Southwest Key employees, including supervisors, have raped, touched or solicited sex and nude children in its care since at least 2015, the DOJ alleged in a lawsuit.

Based in Austin, Southwest Key is the largest provider of housing to unaccompanied migrant children, operating under grants from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It has 29 child migrant shelters: 17 in Texas, 10 in Arizona and two in California.

The lawsuit comes less than three weeks after a federal judge granted the Justice Department’s request to lift special court oversight of Health and Human Services’ care of unaccompanied migrant children. President Joe Biden's administration argued that new safeguards rendered special oversight unnecessary 27 years after it began.

The Associated Press left a message with the company seeking comment Thursday.

FILE - Buildings that house juveniles and operations on the grounds of Southwest Key Campbell, a shelter for children that have been separated from their parents, is shown June 28, 2018, in Phoenix. Southwest Key, the largest housing provider for unaccompanied migrant children has been accused of “severe, pervasive, and unwelcome sexual abuse of and harassment” of children in its care, the Justice Department said Thursday, July 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

MARTA: Mayor considers 10-year fix for Five Points1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Date set for 2025 MLB All-Star game in Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Federal suit targets special Georgia campaign law designed to help Kemp

Credit: John Spink

State law, court ruling mesh to threaten homeless with jail

Credit: John Spink

State law, court ruling mesh to threaten homeless with jail

Credit: Natrice Miller

Clayton County residents pushing back on 31% property tax hike
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden has COVID-19 and didn't wear a mask. The CDC's guidelines say he doesn't have to
6m ago
Trump's convention notably downplays Jan. 6 and his lies about election fraud
9m ago
For Catholic pilgrims, all roads lead to Indy for an old-style devotion in modern stadium...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

What Georgians should expect from Trump’s RNC speech & how to watch
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow this week's updates
Atlanta on clock to host MLB All-Star game - again