House votes to evacuate more Afghan allies as US war ends

President Joe Biden decreed an end to the U.S. military role in Afghanistan by Sept. 11, concluding a U.S. military effort that early on succeeded in its main goal of crushing the Afghanistan-based al-Qaida plotters of the 2001 attacks on the United States, but struggled to quell Afghanistan's former Taliban rulers and stabilize a Kabul-based elected government.

The Pentagon says the U.S. withdrawal is 95% finished and will be completed by Aug. 31.

The last weeks of withdrawal leave the Taliban apparently holding “strategic momentum” in the fight for control of Afghanistan as they put increasing pressure on key cities, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday.

The Biden administration says there are 20,000 applicants so far, half of whom have not completed initial stages of review for the visas. The United States is also allowing former Afghan employees to bring in close family members.