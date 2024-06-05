House Republicans issue criminal referrals against James and Hunter Biden, alleging false testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans issued criminal referrals Wednesday against Joe Biden's son and brother, accusing the president's family members of making false statements to Congress as part of year-long impeachment inquiry.

The Republican chairmen of the House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways & Means committees sent a letter to the Justice Department recommending prosecution of the Hunter Biden and James Biden.

For months, Republicans have pursued an impeachment inquiry seeking to tie the Democratic president to his son’s business dealings. So far, GOP lawmakers have failed to uncover evidence directly implicating President Biden in any wrongdoing.