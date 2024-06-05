Breaking: Two-time Peachtree Road Race winner gets six-year ban for doping
House Republicans issue criminal referrals against James and Hunter Biden, alleging false testimony

House Republicans have issued criminal referrals against Joe Biden’s son and brother, accusing the president’s family members of making false statements to Congress as part of year-long impeachment inquiry
Credit: AP

By FARNOUSH AMIRI – Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans issued criminal referrals Wednesday against Joe Biden's son and brother, accusing the president's family members of making false statements to Congress as part of year-long impeachment inquiry.

The Republican chairmen of the House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways & Means committees sent a letter to the Justice Department recommending prosecution of the Hunter Biden and James Biden.

For months, Republicans have pursued an impeachment inquiry seeking to tie the Democratic president to his son’s business dealings. So far, GOP lawmakers have failed to uncover evidence directly implicating President Biden in any wrongdoing.

Hunter Biden, in a closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill in February, blasted the Republican impeachment inquiry as a “house of cards” built on “lies.”

Joe Biden "never had any involvement" in the business dealings of other members of his family, James Biden testified earlier this year when he appeared for a voluntary private interview on Capitol Hill as part of House Republicans' impeachment inquiry.

Credit: AP

