House report: Snyder had role in 'toxic' Commanders culture

Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represented more than 40 ex-Commanders employees, said in a statement Thursday that the “committee’s work resulted in important legislation limiting the use of non-disclosure agreements, which will help prevent this type of widespread harassment from happening in other American workplaces.”

The House committee opened its investigation after the NFL did not release a written report of attorney Beth Wilkinson’s review of the team’s workplace culture in the summer of 2021 that resulted in a $10 million fine. That was prompted by several former employees saying they were sexually harassed while working for the team.

Republicans have said they would immediately drop the case once they take over control of the House early next year.

Snyder and wife Tanya recently hired Bank of America Securities to explore selling part or all of the team he has owned since 1999. The Commanders are worth an estimated $5.6 billion, according to Forbes — a sevenfold increase over the then-record $800 million Snyder paid for the team in 1999.

Just last month, the team also settled with the state of Maryland, agreeing to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty.

