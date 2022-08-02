House panel subpoenas gunmaker for data on rifle sales

The House probe found that five major gunmakers took in a combined total of $1 billion in revenue from the weapons over the last decade, and they were at times marketed as a way for young men to prove their masculinity even as they became a "weapon of choice" for mass shooters.

A mass shooting that killed seven people and injured three dozen others at a July 4 parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park was carried out with Smith & Wesson's M&P 15 semi-automatic rifle.