House GOP leader says he backs ousting Cheney from No. 3 job

Cheney has taken on Republicans, including McCarthy, R-Calif., for indulging Trump's false claims that the November election was "stolen" from him. In an opinion essay Wednesday in The Washington Post, she denounced the "dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality," and warned her fellow Republicans against embracing or ignoring his statements "for fundraising and political purposes."

McCarthy on Sunday denied that Republicans' effort to remove Cheney was based on her views about Trump or her vote to impeach him over the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. He said her continued attention on Trump distracted from Republicans’ goal of winning back the House in 2022 and successfully opposing President Joe Biden's agenda.

McCarthy complained last week that he had “lost confidence” in Cheney and “had it with her" over her continuing remarks about Trump, according to a leaked recording of his exchange on “Fox and Friends.”

The second-ranking House Republican leader, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, already has announced his support for Stefanik.

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2020, file photo Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., center, accompanied by from left, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y. and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, speaks to the media before the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington. Conservatives in and out of Congress are expressing opposition to Stefanik’s rise toward House Republicans' No. 3 leadership job. House Republicans plan to meet privately next week, and seem certain to oust Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from that top post. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin, File) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin