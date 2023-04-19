House committee hears testimony on DC health data breach

“We will not fail in our response,” Kofman told the committee.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C. praised the agency's reaction, telling Kofman, "from a crisis standpoint, the response was excellent.”

However, Mace took exception to what she called an “unacceptable” lack of detail on who exactly was responsible and whether that employee or contractor had been punished or fired.

“We want to know who is responsible and we want to know how those responsible are being held accountable,” she said.

Mace also criticized a report by the cyber-security firm Mandient, which helped identify the security flaw — saying it was thin on crucial details. Mace called the report “pretty lame and uninformed.”

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., wondered if the seven-page report was some sort of early draft, calling it "wildly underwhelming if that’s the final report.”

And Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., a former IT professional, said Kofman's entire testimony shed very little light on when exactly the data theft took place or who exactly was responsible.

“I have become more confused sitting here today as to what happened. I thought this would be clarifying,” he said.

The hearing comes in the larger context of a sweeping effort by the Republican-held House of Representatives to increase their oversight on the government of the District of Columbia. Congress has already overturned a rewrite of the D.C. criminal code — which passed the Senate with significant Democratic support.

The House on Wednesday also passed a resolution to overturn a police reform law passed by the D.C. Council last year, although that move has murkier prospects in the Senate and President Joe Biden has already said he would veto it, if necessary.