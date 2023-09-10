House committee chairman says Sen. Tuberville is 'paralyzing' the Pentagon by blocking promotions

The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee is slamming a fellow Republican in the Senate for waging an unprecedented attempt to change Pentagon abortion policy by holding up hundreds of military nominations and promotions

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
43 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee is slamming a fellow Republican in the Senate for waging an unprecedented attempt to change Pentagon abortion policy by holding up hundreds of military nominations and promotions.

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday that Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville is "paralyzing the Department of Defense."

"The idea that one man in the Senate can hold this up for months, I understand maybe promotions, but nominations," McCaul said. He added, “I think that is a national security problem and a national security issue. And I really wish he would reconsider this.”

Tuberville's move has forced less experienced leaders into top jobs and raised concerns at the Pentagon about military readiness. Defense officials say Tuberville is jeopardizing American national security. Senators in both parties, including Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, also have criticized Tuberville.

Tuberville has refused to budge, saying will not drop the holds unless majority Democrats allow a vote on the policy. Democrats argue that a vote o every nominee could tie up the Senate floor for months, and they do not want to give in to Tuberville's demands and encourage similar blockades of nominees in the future.

McCaul said on CNN that the House would be tackling the issue of abortion in the military as part of a sweeping defense spending bill making its way through Congress. In the meantime, he said, “To hold up the top brass from being promoted and lower brass, I think is paralyzing our Department of Defense.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 injured in drive-by shooting near SW Atlanta park, police say2h ago

Credit: TNS

Competition level cranks up as Georgia readies for South Carolina
4h ago

Credit: Source: Hartsfield-Jackso

Delta passenger’s lost dog found at Hartsfield-Jackson
5h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gridlock Guy: On life’s fragility, perpetual cones and strange signs
7h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gridlock Guy: On life’s fragility, perpetual cones and strange signs
7h ago

Credit: AP

Former Atlanta resident Coco Gauff wins U.S. Open at age 19
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Hansi Flick out as Germany coach after 4-1 loss to Japan ahead of hosting European...
10m ago
AP Top 25: Texas jumps to No. 4 after beating 'Bama; Pac-12 sets conference high with 8...
14m ago
A US Navy veteran got unexpected help while jailed in Iran. Once released, he repaid the...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gridlock Guy: On life’s fragility, perpetual cones and strange signs
7h ago
Fall Travel: Plan your next getaway around one of these 10 festivals
‘The ultimate American art form:’ Kamala Harris hosts hip-hop 50th party
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top