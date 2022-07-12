ajc logo
House committee accepts Snyder's offer to testify virtually

A placard for Dan Snyder, owner of the Washington Commanders football team, is seen, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, during a Hous​e Oversight Committee hearing on the Washington Commanders' workplace conduct, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Snyder did not attend the hearing virtually or otherwise. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

By STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform has accepted an offer for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder to testify virtually July 28.

Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney wrote a letter to attorney Karen Patton Seymour on Tuesday saying he would be allowed to testify via Zoom under the conditions set out by the committee’s initial subpoena “to ensure that Mr. Snyder's testimony will be full and complete and will not be restricted in the way it would be if the deposition were conducted voluntarily.”

The committee is set to give Snyder access to exhibitions used in prior depositions and interview transcripts as well as descriptions of redacted information, which were among the elements requested by his representatives in a previous letter. July 28 was also one of their preferred dates after declining several previous invitations.

Snyder did not appear when first invited along with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who testified virtually June 22, with prior obligations and international travel given among the reasons.

His camp has until Wednesday at noon EDT to confirm Snyder will appear before the committee, which launched an investigation into the team's workplace culture last year after the league did not release a report of its independent review into the organization, which prompted a $10 million fine.

Patton Seymour wrote to the committee last week offering Snyder would be willing to testify voluntarily July 28 or 29. A message sent to a firm representing Snyder was not immediately returned.

___

Credit: Patrick Semansky

