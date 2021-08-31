House asks companies to save Jan. 6 phone, computer records

Among the hundreds of names are Trump's and those of several family members, including his children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, according to the person familiar with the request. Also on the list are several of Trump's most ardent Republican allies in Congress, including GOP Reps. Mo Brooks of Alabama, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Jody Hice of Georgia, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina.

Several of those House members spoke to Trump as the rioting was unfolding. Their names were first reported by CNN as on the committee's list.

Thompson wrote in the letter that the individuals listed “may have relevant information to aid the factfinding of the Select Committee,” but notes that inclusion on the list “should not be viewed as indicative of any wrongdoing by that person or others.”

The panel also asks the companies to preserve information about individuals who have been charged with crimes associated with the Jan. 6 attack and those who were listed on permit applications for Trump’s rally immediately preceding the siege or were otherwise involved in “organizing, funding or speaking” at rallies of Trump supporters on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6.

The request comes after the panel demanded a trove of records from federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies last week. The committee also asked 15 social media companies to provide copies of any reviews, studies, reports or analysis about misinformation related to the 2020 election, foreign influence in the election, efforts to stop the election certification and “domestic violent extremists” associated with efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including the attack on the Capitol.

Republicans in the House have objected to most all of the committee’s work as partisan, and GOP leader Kevin McCarthy pulled five of his members off the panel after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of them. Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, both of whom have repeatedly criticized Trump and his lies about election fraud, still joined the committee despite McCarthy’s disapproval.

The panel has so far held one hearing with police officers who fought the insurrectionists at the Capitol on Jan. 6. In emotional testimony, those officers spoke of the brutal assault and how frustrated they were by Republicans who have attempted to downplay the seriousness of the attack.

At least nine people who were at the Capitol that day died during or after the rioting, including a woman who was shot and killed by police as she tried to break into the House chamber and three other Trump supporters who suffered medical emergencies. Two police officers died by suicide in the days that immediately followed, and a third officer, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, collapsed and died after engaging with the protesters. A medical examiner later determined that Sicknick died of natural causes.

Earlier this summer, the Metropolitan Police announced that two more of their officers who had responded to the insurrection had died by suicide. Officer Kyle DeFreytag was found dead on July 10 and Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead in his home weeks later. The circumstances that led to their deaths are unknown.