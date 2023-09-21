Hot dog! The Wienermobile is back after short-lived name change

Some names are just the wurst

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Some names are just the wurst.

Just four months after announcing that the hot dog-shaped Wienermobile was changing its name to the Frankmobile, the one-of-a-kind wiener on wheels is reverting to the original.

Oscar Mayer announced Wednesday on Instagram that the Frankmobile is toast. The Wienermobile rides again.

The name change announced by The Kraft Heinz Company in May was meant to pay homage to the brand's 100% beef franks and their new recipe.

For fans of the original name, the change was, frankly, ridiculous.

“It’s been a franktastic summer!” the Instagram post said. “But like you, we missed this BUNderful icon. Help us welcome back the Wienermobile!”

Oscar Mayer was headquartered in the Wisconsin capital, Madison, for nearly 100 years before it moved to Chicago in 2015. The first Weinermobile was created in 1936, and it has gone through several iterations since then.

Those who drive the Wienermobile around to promotional events are known as Hotdoggers. Perhaps the most famous Hotdogger is former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, who drove the Wienermobile one summer while in college.

Editors' Picks

Police: Walmart employee fatally shoots ex-girlfriend, himself at Hiram store5h ago

Credit: NYT

Chesebro moves to suppress key evidence in Trump election case
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

MARTA’s CEO died by suicide. His family is working to raise awareness.
1h ago

Cops: Woman stole ambulance from Waffle House before high-speed chase
1h ago

Cops: Woman stole ambulance from Waffle House before high-speed chase
1h ago

GHSA forces Savannah, Cross Creek to forfeit games after fight
2h ago
The Latest
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs injures a knee in practice. The severity isn't immediately known
9m ago
VP Harris announces start of process to remove medical debt from people's credit scores
11m ago
Bus carrying high school students to band camp crashes, killing 1 person and hurting...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Reminder: Braves playoff tickets on sale to general public on Friday
3h ago
COVID-19: How to order test kits by mail in Georgia
3h ago
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top