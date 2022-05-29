Host Finland beats Canada 4-3 in OT for world hockey title

Dylan Cozens, Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois scored for Canada, with Whiteclould and Comtois connecting late in the third with goalie Matt Tomkins off for an extra attacker. Whitecloud pulled Canada within one with 2:12 remaining to pull Canada within a goal and Comtois tied it with 1:24 to go.
In the third-place game, David Pastrnak had a hat trick in the Czech Republic's 8-4 victory over the United States.
Finland's Sakari Manninen reacts to his game-winning goal during the Hockey World Championship final match between Finland and Canada, Sunday May 29, 2022, in Tampere, Finland. Finland won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Team Finland celebrates after the Hockey World Championship final match between Finland and Canada, Sunday May 29, 2022, in Tampere, Finland. Finland won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Team's Canada and Finland speak after the Hockey World Championship final match between Finland and Canada, Sunday May 29, 2022, in Tampere, Finland. Finland won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Team Canada looks on as Team Finland celebrates victory during the Hockey World Championship final match between Finland and Canada, Sunday May 29, 2022, in Tampere, Finland. Finland won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Team Finland celebrates after the Hockey World Championship final match between Finland and Canada, Sunday May 29, 2022, in Tampere, Finland. Finland won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Team Canada is seen after the Hockey World Championship final match between Finland and Canada, Sunday May 29, 2022, in Tampere, Finland. Finland won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Fans cheer after the Hockey World Championship final match between Finland and Canada, Sunday May 29, 2022, in Tampere, Finland. Finland won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Team Finland poses for a photo after the Hockey World Championship final match between Finland and Canada, Sunday May 29, 2022, in Tampere, Finland. Finland won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Finland's head coach Jukka Jalonen is hoisted in the air with the Gold medal trophy after the Hockey World Championship final match between Finland and Canada, Sunday May 29, 2022, in Tampere, Finland. Finland won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
