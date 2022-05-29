ajc logo
Host Finland beats Canada 4-3 in OT for world hockey title

Finland's Sakari Manninen reacts to his game-winning goal during the Hockey World Championship final match between Finland and Canada, Sunday May 29, 2022, in Tampere, Finland. Finland won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Finland's Sakari Manninen reacts to his game-winning goal during the Hockey World Championship final match between Finland and Canada, Sunday May 29, 2022, in Tampere, Finland. Finland won 4-3 in overtime. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Sakari Manninen scored on a power play at 6:42 of 3-on-3 overtime and Finland beat Canada 4-3 on Sunday for its fourth world hockey championship title

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Sakari Manninen scored on a power play at 6:42 of 3-on-3 overtime and Finland beat Canada 4-3 on Sunday for its fourth world hockey championship title.

Finland completed an Olympics-world double after winning in China in February.

Thomas Chabot was sent off for hooking, setting up the winning power play. With the 4-on-3 advantage, Manninen scored on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Mikael Granlund.

The countries met for the third straight time in the finals. Finland beat Canada in 2019 in Slovakia, and Canada topped the Finns last year in Latvia. The 2020 event was canceled.

Granlund scored twice and Joel Armia added a goal for Finland. Jussi Olkinuora made 19 saves.

Dylan Cozens, Zach Whitecloud and Max Comtois scored for Canada, with Whiteclould and Comtois connecting late in the third with goalie Matt Tomkins off for an extra attacker. Whitecloud pulled Canada within one with 2:12 remaining to pull Canada within a goal and Comtois tied it with 1:24 to go.

In the third-place game, David Pastrnak had a hat trick in the Czech Republic's 8-4 victory over the United States.

