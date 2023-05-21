Horse dies after race at Churchill Downs, 9th recent fatality at home of Kentucky Derby

Swanson Lake, a 3-year-old filly, was pulled up by jockey James Graham about 100 yards past the finish line after placing fourth in the $120,000 race. She was vanned off the track.

Dr. Will Farmer, the track's equine medical director, said Swanson Lake sustained “a significant injury to the left hind leg.” Upon further diagnostics, it was deemed inoperable and the filly was euthanized.