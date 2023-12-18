Hornets' Miles Bridges denied access to Canada for NBA game due to legal problems, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has been denied entrance to Canada for an NBA game due to his past legal problems, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Hornets are still working through the appropriate channels in hopes of gaining Bridges access into the country in time for Monday night's tipoff against the Toronto Raptors.

Bridges is currently serving three years of probation after pleading no contest in exchange for no jail time in the June 2022 domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children, who accused Bridges of assaulting her in front of the children. He must adhere to a 10-year criminal protection order for the woman, weekly narcotics and marijuana testing, and restitution, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.