Hoppe's 1st goal lifts US over Jamaica into Gold Cup semis

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest, Zack Steffen and Josh Sargent were among the regulars who skipped the tournament for vacation followed by European preseasons.

In the opening game of the doubleheader, No. 70 Canada beat 50th-ranked Costa Rica 1-0 to reach its first Gold Cup semifinal since 2007, when it lost 2-1 to the U.S.

Junior Hoilett scored in the 18th minute, his 13th international goal and second of the tournament, and Stephen Eustáquio added his third goal of the tournament in the 69th after the ball rebounded off Francisco Calvo and into his path.

Canada will play defending champion Mexico in Houston on Thursday.

Caption Jamaica forward Cory Burke (9) and defender Liam Moore (6) help goalkeeper Andre Blake (1) against a shot by the United States in the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals soccer match, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Credit: Brandon Wade

Caption Fans wave American and Jamaican flags during team warmups before a 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals soccer match, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Credit: Brandon Wade

Caption United States midfielder Sebastian Lletget (17) clears the ball away from Jamaica forward Bobby Reid (10) in the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals soccer match, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Credit: Brandon Wade

Caption Jamaica forward Cory Burke (9) is issued a yellow card by referee Cesar Ramos, right center, as Daniel Johnson (16) and Bobby Reid (10) look on in the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals soccer match, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Burke received the card for knocking down United States midfielder Gianluca Busio during play. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Credit: Brandon Wade

Caption Jamaica defender Kemar Lawrence (20) is knocked down by United States defender Shaq Moore, top, as the two compete for control of the ball in the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals soccer match, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Credit: Brandon Wade

Caption United States forward Gyasi Zardes (9) and Jamaica's Oniel Fisher (8) chase after a loose ball in the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals soccer match, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Credit: Brandon Wade

Caption United States defender Reggie Cannon (2) gets past Jamaica forward Daryl Dike (11) with control of the ball in the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals soccer match, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Credit: Brandon Wade

Caption Jamaica midfielder Daniel Johnson (16) and Oniel Fisher (8) look on as Damion Lowe (17) receives a yellow card from referee Cesar Ramos after knocking down United States defender Sam Vines, on ground, in the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals soccer match, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) Credit: Brandon Wade Credit: Brandon Wade