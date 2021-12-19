Hopkins, UAB beat No. 12 BYU 31-28 in Independence Bowl

DeWayne McBride ran for 183 yards and a score on 28 carries for UAB.

“UAB played a fantastic game,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “It was a tough game for us, but we will recover from this. We’ll learn, we will grow and we will be better. It is still a fantastic season, but it’s tough because we have to say goodbye to those seniors.”

BYU and running back Tyler Allgeier fought back from a 14-point deficit, tying it twice and eventually taking the lead in the fourth quarter. Allgeier ran for 192 yards and had three touchdowns.

Hopkins' touchdown pass to Gerrit Prince, and McBride's 64-yard scoring run gave UAB an early two-score lead.

Quarterback Baylor Romney — starting in place of injured Jaren Hall — put the Cougars back in the game with a strong start to the second quarter. Allgeier had a 1-yard scoring run, and Nacua had a 2-yarder to tie it.

UAB regained the lead with Hopkins' 23-yard pass to Prince before halftime.

Allgeier ripped off a 62-yard touchdown run to tie it again 1:17 into the third quarter. His 1-yard run put the Cougars up 28-24 on the second play of the fourth quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

BYU: The Cougars missed an opportunity for their highest postseason ranking in 26 years. The Cougars finished last season at No. 11 and No. 5 in 1996.

UAB: With two scores Saturday, Prince moved to fifth on UAB’s career touchdown receptions list (15) and fourth on the single-season list (10). The Blazers held a 14-0 led when linebacker Tyler Taylor was ejected for targeting late in the first quarter.

