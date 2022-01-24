Hope seen once the omicron wave increases global immunity

Both Fauci and the WHO's Europe regional director, Dr. Hans Kluge, cautioned that new variants are likely to emerge, but with vaccination, new drug therapies and — during surges — testing and masks, the world could reach a less disruptive level of disease in which the virus is, as Fauci put it, “essentially integrated into the general respiratory infections that we have learned to live with.”

In the U.S., new cases are averaging a still extraordinarily high 680,000 a day, down from an all-time peak of over 800,000 a little more than a week ago.

The places in the U.S. where omicron struck first are seeing the sharpest declines. New cases in the Northeast are nose-diving, while other states — Arizona, Texas, Oregon, Kansas and North Dakota among them — are still waiting for relief.

Falling, too, are new U.S. hospital admissions of patients with confirmed COVID-19. They are averaging nearly 20,000 per day, down about 7% from the previous week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those numbers include patients who went to the hospital for other reasons and tested positive. But even after accounting for these incidental infections, the trend is hopeful.

One influential model projects that nearly all nations will be past the omicron wave by mid-March, including China and other countries with “zero COVID” policies. The wave will leave behind high levels of immunity — both from infection and vaccination — that could lead to low levels of transmission for many weeks or months.

"What do we end up with at the end of this?" said Dr. Christopher Murray of the University of Washington, who developed the closely watched Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model. "We end up with the highest levels of global immunity that we've seen in the pandemic."

The model estimates that 57% of the world's population already has been infected with the virus at least once.

Another research group, which combines several models and shares the projections with the White House, predicts a strong decline in U.S. infections by April, unless a new variant emerges that can sidestep the growing levels of immunity.

“It would be dangerous to forget that possibility, as it has caught us before,” said Katriona Shea of Pennsylvania State University, a leader of the team that pulls together the models.

She noted, too, that the projections show 16,000 to 98,000 more Americans dying before the omicron wave is through. The U.S. death toll stands at close to 870,000.

"Even if we project a more optimistic future, right now we still have a lot of COVID spreading, a lot of strain in our hospital systems, and our deaths have not yet peaked,” said Lauren Ancel Meyers, director of the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium.

“There’s still a lot of pain before omicron has run its course,” she said, but added: "It's very plausible that omicron will be a turning point in terms of our relationship with this virus.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Caption Medical workers scan codes on people's smartphones at a mass coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Chinese authorities have lifted a monthlong lockdown of Xi'an and its 13 million residents as infections subside ahead of the Winter Olympics. Meanwhile, the 2 million residents of one Beijing district are being tested following a series of cases in the capital. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Caption Medical workers scan codes on people's smartphones at a mass coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Chinese authorities have lifted a monthlong lockdown of Xi'an and its 13 million residents as infections subside ahead of the Winter Olympics. Meanwhile, the 2 million residents of one Beijing district are being tested following a series of cases in the capital. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Caption Students attend their first day back to in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the Emma Villegas public school in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Students across the capital returned to in-person learning at 100% capacity. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) Credit: Fernando Vergara Credit: Fernando Vergara Caption Students attend their first day back to in-person learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the Emma Villegas public school in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Students across the capital returned to in-person learning at 100% capacity. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) Credit: Fernando Vergara Credit: Fernando Vergara

Caption Students wearing masks leave school after attending classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums,Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Mumbai schools reopened Monday, after a closure due to rising COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Caption Students wearing masks leave school after attending classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums,Mumbai, India, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Mumbai schools reopened Monday, after a closure due to rising COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Credit: Rafiq Maqbool Credit: Rafiq Maqbool

Caption Healthcare worker Lorena Aranda gives Elvio Rojas a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as his children watch from their home during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in Luque, Paraguay, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) Credit: Jorge Saenz Credit: Jorge Saenz Caption Healthcare worker Lorena Aranda gives Elvio Rojas a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as his children watch from their home during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in Luque, Paraguay, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) Credit: Jorge Saenz Credit: Jorge Saenz

Caption People walk past face masks displayed for sale in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Daily new coronavirus infections in Russia have reached an all-time high and authorities are blaming the highly contagious omicron variant, which they expect to soon dominate the country's outbreak. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Caption People walk past face masks displayed for sale in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Daily new coronavirus infections in Russia have reached an all-time high and authorities are blaming the highly contagious omicron variant, which they expect to soon dominate the country's outbreak. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky Credit: Dmitri Lovetsky