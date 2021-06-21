Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper says it may shut down

An internal department memo sent to some employees at Apple Daily also stated that those who wish to resign immediately could do so.

Apple Daily said in an article on Sunday that it may challenge the decision to freeze its assets in court if the city’s Security Bureau denies its request.

The Security Bureau said it would not comment on the details of the case because legal proceedings were ongoing. It said endangering national security is a “very serious crime.”

“We handle such crimes according to the law, targeting at illegal acts, and invoke the power to freeze offense-related properties based on need and the law,” the bureau said in an English-language statement. “Secretary for Security will handle in accordance with the law any application related to the frozen property.”

Last week, police identified over 30 articles published by Apple Daily that they said played a “crucial” role in a conspiracy with foreign countries to impose sanctions against China and Hong Kong for undermining Hong Kong's autonomy.

The newspaper’s founder, media tycoon Jimmy Lai, was convicted earlier this year for his involvement in unauthorized assemblies and is currently in jail. Two of the five people arrested last week have also been charged with collusion with foreign countries.

The police operation against Apple Daily has drawn criticism from the U.S. and Britain, which say Hong Kong and Chinese authorities are targeting the city’s promised freedoms.

Chinese and Hong Kong officials have insisted that the media must abide by the law, and that press freedom cannot be used as a “shield” for illegal activities.

