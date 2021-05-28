ajc logo
Hong Kong tycoon gets 14-month jail term over 2019 protest

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo, democracy advocate Jimmy Lai, center, leaves the Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal in Hong Kong. Lai was sentenced to more jail time Friday, May 28, 2021 over his role in an anti-government protest in 2019, as authorities crack down on dissent in the city. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
Credit: Kin Cheung

By ZEN SOO, Associated Press
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media tycoon and outspoken pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai was sentenced to more jail time Friday over his role in an anti-government protest in 2019, as authorities step up a crackdown on dissent in the city.

Lai and nine others were charged with incitement to take part in an unauthorized assembly when they walked down a road with thousands of residents on Oct. 1, 2019, to protest against dwindling political freedoms in Hong Kong.

Lai, 73, was sentenced to 14 months in prison. He is currently serving a separate 14-month jail term for other convictions earlier this year also related to unauthorized rallies in 2019, when hundreds of thousands repeatedly took to the streets in the biggest challenge to Beijing since the city was handed from British to Chinese control in 1997. Beijing promised that the territory could retain its freedoms not found on the mainland for 50 years.

With the two sentences combined, Lai will serve a total of 20 months behind bars. He is the founder of The Apple Daily, a feisty pro-democracy tabloid.

Lai is also being investigated under the city’s sweeping national security law, imposed last year, for colluding with foreign powers to intervene in the Hong Kong affairs.

Over the past year, Beijing has clamped down on civil liberties in response to protests. Hong Kong authorities have arrested and charged most of the city's pro-democracy advocates, including Joshua Wong, a student leader during 2014 protests. Scores of others have fled abroad.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement called on Hong Kong authorities to drop charges filed against people “merely for standing for election or for expressing dissenting views.”

On Thursday, the Hong Kong legislature, which is dominated by pro-Beijing lawmakers, passed a bill reducing the number of directly elected seats and increasing the number of legislators appointed by a largely pro-Beijing committee. The law also ensures that only “patriots” can run for public posts.

A woman holds a British flag as the prison van carrying Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrives a court in Hong Kong, Friday, May 28, 2021. Jimmy Lai and nine others accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" on Oct. 1, 2019, were sentencing in court. Lai is already serving a 14-month sentence for his role in two other unauthorized assemblies during a period when Hong Kong residents were involved in mass anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Credit: Kin Cheung

Pro-democracy activists Leung Kwok-hung, known as "Long Hair," left, and Lee Cheuk-yan raise their hands as they are escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van for a court in Hong Kong, Friday, May 28, 2021. Jimmy Lai and nine others accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" on Oct. 1, 2019, were sentencing in court. Lai is already serving a 14-month sentence for his role in two other unauthorized assemblies during a period when Hong Kong residents were involved in mass anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Credit: Kin Cheung

Pro-democracy activist Avery Ng, center, holds a book with a cover picture of Chinese President Xi Jinping as he is escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van for a court in Hong Kong, Friday, May 28, 2021. Jimmy Lai and nine others, including Ng, accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" on Oct. 1, 2019, were sentencing in court. Lai is already serving a 14-month sentence for his role in two other unauthorized assemblies during a period when Hong Kong residents were involved in mass anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Credit: Kin Cheung

Former pro-democracy lawmaker Albert Ho is escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van for a court in Hong Kong, Friday, May 28, 2021. Jimmy Lai and nine others, including Ho, accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" on Oct. 1, 2019, were sentencing in court. Lai is already serving a 14-month sentence for his role in two other unauthorized assemblies during a period when Hong Kong residents were involved in mass anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Credit: Kin Cheung

Pro-democracy activist Figo Chan shows a victory sign as he is escorted by Correctional Services officers to a prison van for a court in Hong Kong, Friday, May 28, 2021. Jimmy Lai and nine others, including Chan, accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" on Oct. 1, 2019, were sentencing in court. Lai is already serving a 14-month sentence for his role in two other unauthorized assemblies during a period when Hong Kong residents were involved in mass anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Credit: Kin Cheung

