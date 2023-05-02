Hong Kong to slash elected seats in setback to democracy

In the past, the race for the seats of the city’s district representatives usually drew little international attention as the councilors mainly handled municipal matters, such as organizing construction projects and ensuring that public facilities are in order.

But their councils took on importance after the city's pro-democracy camp won a landslide victory in the last poll at the height of the anti-government protests in 2019.

Many pro-democracy district councilors eventually resigned in 2021, after authorities introduced an oath-taking requirement to ask them to pledge allegiance to the city. Their mass resignations followed media reports that councilors may have to repay their wages if they are later disqualified from office, which the government had not confirmed or denied at the time.

Critics regarded the requirement as part of a broader crackdown on the pro-democracy movement after the massive protests and enactment of the sweeping national security law in 2020.

The resignations and other disqualifications had left just about one-third of the elected representatives still working in the councils, Lee said.

The next district council election is expected to take place later this year.

