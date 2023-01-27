Hong Kong protests Biden extension of deportation protection

The decision to provide a temporary safe haven was in response to the law and other measures that reinforced Beijing's absolute control and undercut rights promised when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997.

“With this action, we are demonstrating again President Biden’s strong support for the people of Hong Kong in the face of increasing repression by the (People’s Republic of China),” the White House National Security Council said in a statement Thursday.

“We continue to strongly oppose (China's) use of its National Security Law to deny the people of Hong Kong their human rights and fundamental freedoms, undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy, and chip away at Hong Kong’s remaining democratic processes and institutions,” the statement said.

The Hong Kong spokesperson denied any political bias in its pursuit of those wanted under the law, many of whom had taken part in the push for expanded democracy and months of anti-government protests in 2019.

“All law enforcement actions taken by Hong Kong law enforcement agencies are based on evidence, strictly according to the law and for the acts of the people, institutions or organisations concerned, and have nothing to do with their political stance, background or occupation," the spokesperson said.

“The US Government’s remarks about the rights and freedoms in Hong Kong are totally unfounded,” the spokesperson added.