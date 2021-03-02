Hong Kong probes death of man who received COVID-19 vaccine

“At the moment, the causal relationship with the vaccination could not be ascertained,” the statement said.

The patient was suffering from chronic and respiratory diseases, according to a statement by the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Hong Kong, where he was admitted after receiving the vaccination.

An expert panel will look into the matter and its findings will be released “in a timely manner,” authorities said.

Over 40,000 people in Hong Kong have received the vaccine since Friday, when the vaccination drive began. More than 254,000 people have registered to take the vaccine so far.