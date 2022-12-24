ajc logo
X

Hong Kong leader aims to reopen border with China next month

National & World News
13 minutes ago
Hong Kong’s leader says China has agreed to a reopening of the city’s border with the mainland, which has been largely closed by pandemic restrictions

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's leader said Saturday that China has agreed to a reopening of the city's border with the mainland, which has been largely closed by pandemic restrictions, and that he is aiming for a mid-January start.

Chief Executive John Lee, returning from a trip to Beijing where he met President Xi Jinping and other officials, told reporters at the Hong Kong airport that the two sides would develop a plan to reopen the border in a gradual and orderly manner.

The announcement came as China is easing a "zero-COVID" policy that has restricted entry to the country, isolated infected people and locked down areas with outbreaks.

Hong Kong is a semi-autonomous Chinese territory that borders Guangdong province in southeast China. People must pass through immigration to cross between the two, and most land and sea entry points have been closed and controls tightened because of the pandemic.

Lee has made a full reopening of the border a priority to boost the city's flagging economy. The issue was one of several on his agenda for this week's trip to Beijing to deliver an annual report to the central government, his first such report since taking office on July 1.

He offered no details on how the border might be reopened, and whether it would include an elimination of the five days of hotel quarantine required for people entering mainland China.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP Video/Ben Fox

Renowned painter's son convicted in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol10h ago

Credit: Michael Ainsworth

Judge orders paternity test for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones
10h ago

Credit: LaGrange Police Department

Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery
13h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Judge sanctions apartment company, lawyers for ‘fraud’ in death suit
14h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Judge sanctions apartment company, lawyers for ‘fraud’ in death suit
14h ago

New federal budget sets aside millions for Georgia projects
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mahmoud Illean

Bethlehem rebounds from pandemic, lifting Christmas spirits
43m ago
Kurds, antiracism groups gather after deadly Paris shooting
52m ago
Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
21h ago
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top