Hong Kong government critic Jimmy Lai returns to court

Hong Kong has jailed several pro-democracy activists in recent months, including student protest leaders Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, for their involvement in the anti-government protests.

The national security law was imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing after the city's local legislature was unable to overcome opposition to its enactment. Opponents see the law as a betrayal of China's pledge to maintain the city's legal, civil and human rights for 50 years after its handover from British colonial rule in 1997.

The law criminalizes acts of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers to intervene in the city’s affairs, effectively curbing most opposition political activity and subjecting private speech and social media postings to possible criminal punishment. Serious offenders could face up to life imprisonment.

Lai, 72, made his fortune in the retail clothing trade before branching out into media. He stepped down as publisher of the Apple Daily newspaper but the publication remains a popular forum for opposition views in a media landscape dominated by Beijing-backed outlets.

A protester displays a placard to support democracy advocate Jimmy Lai outside Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal where the government is arguing against allowing him bail in Hong Kong Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Lai is charged with "collusion" under the new National Security Law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong last year.

