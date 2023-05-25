X

Hong Kong-flagged vessel briefly runs aground in Egypt's vital Suez Canal, later refloated

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 33 minutes ago
A Hong Kong-flagged ship briefly ran aground in Egypt’s vital Suez Canal, though authorities said they were able to refloat it after it momentarily disrupted the waterway

CAIRO (AP) — A Hong Kong-flagged ship briefly ran aground Thursday in Egypt's vital Suez Canal, though authorities said they were able to refloat it after it momentarily disrupted the waterway.

The Xin Hai Tong 23 ran aground at the southern mouth of the Suez Canal, the body that oversees the waterway said in a statement. The ship was being towed to another area by three tug boats after an “emergency malfunction," it said, that caused it to stop sailing.

The Suez Canal Authority said that traffic flow had returned to normal in the canal, which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea. Leth Agencies, which oversees traffic in the canal, had said that four other vessels were stopped in line behind it after it ran aground.

The ship is a bulk carrier, which typically carries cargo. The ship measures some 190 meters (625 feet) by 32 meters (105 feet).

The Ever Given, a colossal container ship that crashed into a bank on a single-lane stretch of the canal in March 2021, blocking the waterway, was bigger. A massive salvage effort by a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, freed the skyscraper-sized vessel six days later, ending the crisis and allowing hundreds of waiting ships to pass through the canal.

Editors' Picks

Credit: U.S. Marshals Service

Disgraced Cobb attorney gets life in prison in mother’s 2019 stabbing death9h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Trump’s lawyers ask Fulton judge to let them respond to DA’s filing
10h ago

Credit: NewsChopper 2

GSP chase on I-20 ends in crash, shooting in Grant Park neighborhood
8h ago

GBI: Man shot by Polk County officer after reaching for gun
6h ago

GBI: Man shot by Polk County officer after reaching for gun
6h ago

Credit: AP

Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar, dead at 83
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump and DeSantis' rivalry intensifies as Florida governor formally enters 2024...
2m ago
Companies are finding it's not so simple to leave Russia. Others are quietly staying put
4m ago
After Typhoon Mawar battered Guam, 'what used to be a jungle looks like toothpicks'
17m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream
Alumni return to Georgia school to sing swan song for retiring teacher
Georgia’s mental health hotline is a national leader. Some worry about its expansion.
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top