X

Hong Kong detains 8 people on eve of Tiananmen Square anniversary

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By KANIS LEUNG, Associated Press
Updated 7 hours ago
Hong Kong police have detained eight people on the eve of the 34th anniversary of China’s Tiananmen Square crackdown

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police detained eight people, including activists and artists, on the eve of the 34th anniversary of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown, a move that signals the city's shrinking freedom of expression.

Police said in a statement late Saturday that four people have been arrested for allegedly disrupting order in public spaces or carrying out acts with seditious intent. Four others were taken away for investigation on suspicion of breaching public peace.

For decades, tens of thousands of Hong Kongers held an annual candlelight vigil in Victoria Park each June 4 to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, in which tanks rolled into the heart of Beijing and hundreds, possibly thousands, of people were killed.

During the pandemic, protests in Hong Kong were rare due to COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, many activists there have been silenced or jailed after Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law following massive protests in 2019. When the British handed Hong Kong to Beijing in 1997, it was promised 50 years of self-government and freedoms of assembly, speech and press that are not allowed on the Chinese mainland, but critics say those freedoms are being eroded.

This year’s Tiananmen commemoration is expected to be muted. Many Hong Kongers are trying to mark the event in private ways because it is unclear what authorities might consider subversive.

Earlier Saturday, activists Kwan Chun-pong and Lau Ka-yee were detained after appearing near the former site of the candlelight vigil to say they would not eat for around 24 hours to mourn the victims.

“We will now start fasting at 6:04 p.m.,” Lau said with flowers in her hand, referencing the June 4 date of the crackdown. They also held papers that said they were fasting and mourning those killed in Tiananmen.

This relatively mild act of protest nevertheless prompted police officers to arrive within minutes and cordon off the pair, who later put red tape over their mouths. An officer warned them that they might be breaching the law for having seditious intent, and ordered them to stop their activities or they might be arrested.

Minutes later, they were taken away by police. Police said the two were arrested on suspicion of carrying out acts with seditious intent. Officers also arrested another woman for the same offense in a separate incident, they added.

As night fell, police took away five others, including two artists, Sanmu Chen and Chan Mei-tung.

Surrounded by police officers, Samnu Chen chanted: “Hong Kongers, do not be afraid. Don’t forget tomorrow is June 4.” Chan Mei-tung had been standing and walking on a street in Causeway Bay before being cordoned off by police.

Police later said officers ordered Chen to leave after he had drawn the attention of passersby. Chen refused to cooperate after warnings and was arrested for alleged disorderly conduct in a public place, they said.

It is unclear whether other activists will show up to publicly commemorate the anniversary on Sunday. The park will instead be occupied by a carnival organized by pro-Beijing groups to celebrate Hong Kong’s handover to Chinese rule. Organizers say it will feature a bazaar with food from across China.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Airport workers march to Delta headquarters, push for higher pay13h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Mourners say farewell to ‘superstar’ Bre’Asia Powell, who was killed last week
14h ago

Hundreds help remember WSB’s Jovita Moore at inaugural 5K fundraiser
13h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Restrained no more, Kemp unloads on Trump

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Restrained no more, Kemp unloads on Trump

Most United Methodists in Georgia plan to stay with the denomination
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

China tightens access to Tiananmen Square on anniversary of 1989 pro-democracy protests
8m ago
With oil prices slumping, OPEC+ producers weigh more production cuts
1h ago
Ukraine keeps up pressure following Russian declaration of victory in Bakhmut
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Parents: Should Cobb schools build a $50M events venue for graduations?
Biden expected to sign budget deal on Saturday to raise debt ceiling
12h ago
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top