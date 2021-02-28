Hong Kong detains 47 activists on subversion charges

In January, 55 activists and former lawmakers were arrested in a police operation for their roles in the primaries. The arrests were seen as the biggest move against Hong Kong’s democracy movement since Beijing imposed the national security law last June to quell dissent following months of anti-government protests in 2019.

Authorities said that the activists' participation was part of a plan to paralyze the city's legislature and subvert state power.

Among those arrested on Sunday was former lawmaker Eddie Chu. A post on his official Twitter account confirmed that he was being charged for conspiracy to commit subversion and that his bail was denied.

Another candidate in the primaries, Winnie Yu, was also charged and will appear in court on Monday, according to a post on her official Facebook page.

John Clancey, an American lawyer who became the first foreigner arrested under Hong Kong's national security law, displays a book before appearing at a police station in Hong Kong Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Clancey appeared at a police station Sunday, following a surprise request from police Friday. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Former legislator and District Council member Gary Fan, left, who was arrested under Hong Kong's national security law poses for photographers before walking in a police station in Hong Kong Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Across Hong Kong, dozens of others including former lawmakers and democracy advocates who were arrested in connection with Hong Kong's new National Security Law, went back into a police station Sunday, following a surprise request from police Friday. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Former legislator and District Council member Gary Fan who was arrested under Hong Kong's national security law arrives at a police station in Hong Kong Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Across Hong Kong, dozens of others including former lawmakers and democracy advocates who were arrested in connection with Hong Kong's new National Security Law, went back into a police station Sunday, following a surprise request from police Friday. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Former law professor Benny Tai, a key figure in Hong Kong's 2014 Occupy Central protests and also was one of the main organizers of the primaries, who was arrested under Hong Kong's national security law poses for photographers before walking in a police station in Hong Kong Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Hong Kong police on Sunday detained 47 pro-democracy activists on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the sweeping national security law. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Former law professor Benny Tai, right, a key figure in Hong Kong's 2014 Occupy Central protests and also was one of the main organizers of the primaries, who was arrested under Hong Kong's national security law poses for photographers before walking in a police station in Hong Kong Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Hong Kong police on Sunday detained 47 pro-democracy activists on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the sweeping national security law. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited