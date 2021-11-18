Hong Kong declares wild boars fair game after animal attacks

“I understand that a lot of Hong Kong people love the wetlands and nature. However, we also need to protect public safety,” Lam said earlier this week at a regular news conference.

“There were about 30 cases of wild boars attacking humans, we can’t simply sit on our hands while things deteriorate,” she said.

Philanthropic group ADM Capital Foundation, the Hong Kong Veterinary Association and other animal rights organizations have since sent an open letter to the government criticizing its shift in policy to cull the boars.

“Whilst it is recognized that the majority of the public do not feed wild pigs, the consequences of the relatively few that do are significant, and thus sufficient resources must be allocated to stopping the practice,” the letter read.

A petition by groups including Hong Kong Animal Post and Hong Kong Wild Boar Concern Group said that the measures announced by the agriculture department to regularly capture and put down wild boars “ignores their right to live and considers their existence in urban areas as a capital offense. This approach is extremely unreasonable and contradicts previous animal management policy principles.”

Caption Wild boars eat bread as baits fed by officers from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Hong Kong authorities this week captured and euthanized seven wild boars to reduce their numbers in urban areas, following an increasing number of boar attacks and after one bit a policeman last week. (Lam Chun Tung/The Initium Media via AP) Credit: Lam Chun Tung Credit: Lam Chun Tung