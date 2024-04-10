Nation & World News

Hong Kong building fire kills at least 4 people and injures 12

At least four people were killed and another 12 injured in a fire in a building in Hong Kong
3 minutes ago

HONG KONG (AP) — At least four people were killed and another 12 injured in a fire in a building in Hong Kong.

The fire started at a building called New Lucky House in Hong Kong's Jordan neighborhood.

Three males and one female were killed, police said. Police also said that they were still receiving calls from people inside the building asking for help.

Firefighters had rushed to the scene after receiving a call about the fire at 7:53 a.m., authorities said.

Local media including the South China Morning Post reported the fire had broken out at a gym on the first floor and that the blaze had been brought under control.

