Hong Kong bans Tiananmen crackdown vigil for 2nd year

Hong Kong's security minister, John Lee, warned residents not to organize or take part in unauthorized assemblies on June 4 because they could be violating the national security law.

On Thursday, the legislature passed a bill amending electoral laws that drastically reduces the public's ability to vote, while increasing the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city.

Last year, the June 4 vigil was banned for the first time, with police citing public health risks from the coronavirus pandemic. Still, thousands turned up at Victoria Park — where the vigil is held each year — singing songs and lighting candles. No arrests were made at the time.

More than 20 people, including activist Joshua Wong, media tycoon Jimmy Lai and Lee Cheuk-yan, a leader of the alliance, were arrested later and charged with taking part in an unauthorized assembly. Wong and three district councilors were sentenced on May 6 to between four and 10 months in jail after pleading guilty.

Organizers this year have urged people to light a candle no matter where they are on June 4.

Separately, security minister Lee on Thursday also confirmed that he had sent letters to companies that managed assets for Lai, the founder of the Apple Daily newspaper, warning them against dealing with Lai's property.

Lai is currently in prison for taking part in unauthorized assemblies and is also being investigated under the national security law for alleged collusion with foreign powers to intervene in the city's affairs.

“As regards my written notice to companies and institutions regarding property which are offenses-related property under the National Security Law, I am exercising the power, because Lai has been charged with two offenses of collusion with other countries, or external forces to endanger national security," he said.

“It is my duty to specify in my notice to the relevant parties what will be the consequences if they fail to comply with my direction.”

FILE - In this June 4, 2020, file photo, Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong, center, holds a candle as he joins others for a vigil to remember the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Hong Kong authorities for the second year have banned the June 4 candlelight vigil to commemorate the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989, organizers said Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

FILE - In this June 4, 2020, file photo, supporters gather for a vigil for the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Hong Kong authorities for the second year have banned the June 4 candlelight vigil to commemorate the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989, organizers said Thursday, May 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu