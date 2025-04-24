Nation & World News
Hong Kong allows outspoken Cardinal Joseph Zen to attend Pope Francis' funeral

Hong Kong’s outspoken Roman Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen has been allowed to leave the southern Chinese city to attend Pope Francis’ funeral in Vatican City
FILE - Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen, attends a Mass at the Holy Cross Church in Hong Kong on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

By KANIS LEUNG – Associated Press
50 minutes ago

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's outspoken Roman Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen was allowed to leave the southern Chinese city to attend Pope Francis' funeral in Vatican City.

Zen, a 93-year-old retired bishop, left Hong Kong on Wednesday night after applying at a court to get back his passport, his secretary told The Associated Press in a text message on Thursday. Authorities confiscated his passport after his controversial arrest under a Beijing-imposed national security law in 2022.

Zen is among the critics in recent years who have said the Vatican's agreement with Chinese authorities on the appointment of bishops betrays pro-Vatican Chinese Catholics. He has also criticized Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, the official charged with negotiations with Beijing, as a "man of little faith."

Parolin is considered one of the main contenders to be the next pope, given his prominence in the Catholic hierarchy.

On Tuesday, media reports said Zen had issued a critique of the Vatican, questioning why pre-conclave meetings started as early as Tuesday. The AP could not independently verify the reports, but Zen reposted the reporters' posts about his statement on his X account.

His secretary said Zen would return to Hong Kong after the late pope’s funeral, which is scheduled for Saturday. But she was unsure about his exact return date.

It was not the first time Zen had to go through the city's court to leave Hong Kong. In 2023, he went through similar procedures to pay his respects to the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. He met Pope Francis in a private audience during that trip.

Zen was first arrested in 2022 on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces under the security law. His arrest sent shockwaves through the Catholic community at that time.

While Zen has not yet faced national security-related charges, he and five others were fined in 2022 after being found guilty of failing to register a now-defunct fund that aimed to help people arrested in widespread 2019 pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. A hearing on his appeal against the conviction is scheduled for December.

Separately, Hong Kong cardinal Stephen Chow will travel to the Vatican for the conclave, the city's Catholic Social Communications Office said Thursday.

In 2023, a Beijing bishop who was installed by China's state-controlled Catholic church as an archbishop visited Hong Kong at the invitation of Chow. It was the first-ever official visit by a Beijing bishop to the city. Experts at that time said Chow's invitation was a symbolic gesture that could strengthen the fragile ties between China and the Vatican.

Beijing and the Vatican severed diplomatic ties following the Chinese Communist Party’s rise to power and the expulsion of foreign priests. Since the break in ties, Catholics in China have been divided between those who belong to an official, state-sanctioned church and those in an underground church loyal to the pope. The Vatican recognizes members of both as Catholics but claims the exclusive right to choose bishops.

Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Joseph Farrell, flanked by Vatican Master of Ceremonies Monsignor Krzysztof Marcjanowicz, at his right, performs the rite of aspersion over the body of Pope Francis inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, where he will lie in state for three days. (Alessandro Di Meo/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

FILE - Pope Francis, right, hugs Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI prior to the start of a meeting with elderly faithful in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Sept. 28, 2014. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

Credit: AP

Golden State Warriors' Jimmy Butler III writhes in pain after injuring himself in 1st quarter against Houston Rockets in Game 2 of First Round of NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

