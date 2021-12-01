Honduras' ruling party candidate concedes presidential race

Tegucigalpa Mayor Nasry Asfura of the National Party said in a statement Tuesday that he had personally congratulated Castro, despite only about half of the voting tallies having been counted. He was trailing by about 354,000 votes.

With 52% of the tallies counted, Castro had 53% support to Asfura’s 34%, according to the National Electoral Council. The council has 30 days from the election to declare a winner.