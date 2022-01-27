Honduras' next president to be sworn in amid uncertainty

High unemployment, persistent violence, corruption as well as troubled health care and educational systems are just some of the pressing challenges awaiting Castro.

The United States government, seeing an opportunity to gain an ally in a region with few friends, has strongly backed Castro and stands ready to provide support. In a possible sign of tensions in the region, presidents from neighbors El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua were not scheduled to attend.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who was given the task of finding ways to address the root causes of Central American migration, leads the U.S. delegation at Thursday's inauguration ceremony.

Washington sees areas for cooperation on Castro’s priorities of battling corruption and increasing economic opportunities in her country, two areas that could affect decisions by Hondurans on whether to stay or try to migrate to the United States.

“Honduras has been a very difficult partner for the United States, especially during the administration of Juan Orlando Hernandez for a number of reasons, including the consistent swirl of illegal activity around him and his family,” said Jason Marczak, senior director of the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center at the Atlantic Council.

“The anti-corruption agenda being front and center and her (Castro’s) pledges is music to the ears of the Biden-Harris administration, given its focus on rooting out corruption not only in Central America but its global efforts on corruption,” he said.

Castro has said she plans to formally invite the United Nations to set up an anti-corruption mission in Honduras.

Harris was scheduled to meet privately with Castro shortly after her inauguration. Castro and Harris spoke by phone Dec. 10.

In a call with reporters Wednesday, senior Biden administration officials said Harris expected to expand on that conversation about ways to deepen the bilateral relationship. “The topics will include expanding economic opportunity, combating corruption, and humanely managing migration,” a senior administration said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Castro, 62, won on her third bid for the presidency. She was previously first lady during the presidency of her husband, Manuel Zelaya, which was cut short by a military coup in 2009.

Many voters this time said they were motivated above all by the possibility of removing Hernández’s National Party from power. Hernández was first elected in 2013 and a friendly Supreme Court allowed him to overcome a constitutional ban on re-election and run again in 2017 in an election plagued by irregularities.

Federal prosecutors in New York have repeatedly spoken of Hernández’s purported ties to drug trafficking, alleging his political rise was funded in part by drug profits. Hernández has not been formally charged and has repeatedly denied the accusations.

A banner promoting President-elect Xiomara Castro hangs on a wall at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Castro, Honduras' first female president, is scheduled to be sworn in during a ceremony at the stadium on Thursday, Jan. 27. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Honduras' President-elect Xiomara Castro, center, arrives for a meeting with Spain's King Felipe VI in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Castro, Honduras' first female president, is scheduled to be sworn in on Thursday, Jan. 27. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Troupe members, who will perform at the presidential inauguration, arrive at the National Stadium for rehearsal in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. President-elect Xiomara Castro, Honduras' first female president, is scheduled to be sworn in during a ceremony at the stadium on Thursday, Jan. 27. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Workers clean the main entrance of Congress being occupied by supporters loyal to President-elect Xiomara Castro in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. The new president's supporters say they want to block opposition attempts to take over leadership of Congress, which could threaten her ability to govern after she is sworn in Jan. 27. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

A national flag and a political banner of the Liberty and Refoundation Party, better known as Libre, are clipped to the base of a tower near the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. President-elect Xiomara Castro of the Libre party and Honduras' first female president, is scheduled to be sworn in during a ceremony at the stadium on Thursday, Jan. 27. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)