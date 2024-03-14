Nation & World News

Honduras ex-first lady says presidential bid not meant to protect herself after husband's conviction

Honduras’ former first lady Ana García de Hernández says her decision to seek the presidency next year is about showing the world the injustice that was done to her recently convicted husband, not an attempt to protect herself from prosecution as some allege
FILE - Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, left, stands with his wife Ana Garcia, during the presidential inauguration ceremony for his second term at the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Jan. 27, 2018. The former first lady said Tuesday, March 12, 2024, just days after her husband’s U.S. drug trafficking conviction, that she plans to seek the country’s presidency in 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Antonio, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By MARLON GONZÁLEZ – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Former Honduras first lady Ana García de Hernández said Thursday that her decision to seek the presidency next year is about showing the world the injustice that was done to her recently convicted husband, not an attempt to protect herself from prosecution as some allege.

In an interview with The Associated Press in the same Tegucigalpa home where police arrested her husband Juan Orlando Hernández in February 2022 on a United States extradition request, she maintained her husband's innocence.

García de Hernández said that in conversations with Hernández since his conviction in a Manhattan courtroom last Friday, he told her “this is another test and we are going to continue exhausting appeals; the world saw the injustice that was committed and we have to remain standing.”

Hernández's arrest came just three weeks after he left office and was followed by his extradition in April 2022. His two-week trial ended last week when he was convicted of charges that he conspired with drug traffickers and used Honduras' military and police to help move tons of cocaine north to the United States.

García de Hernández announced Tuesday in a news conference that she would seek the nomination of the National party, her husband's party and one of the main opposition parties. Honduras' national elections are scheduled for Nov. 30, 2025.

Some politicians immediately suggested her bid for the presidency was an attempt to protect herself from prosecution. García de Hernández has not been charged with any crimes.

Hernández's brother, Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández was sentenced to life in prison in the United States on drug and weapons charges in March 2021.

U.S. prosecutors called Hernández’s presidency “state-sponsored drug trafficking,” despite parts of the U.S. government praising Hernández over the years for his cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking.

____

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

