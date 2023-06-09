X

Honduran president begins first visit to China since breaking off ties with Taiwan

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By SIMINA MISTREANU, Associated Press
45 minutes ago
Honduran President Xiomara Castro has arrived in Shanghai, kicking off her first visit to China since the two countries established diplomatic ties

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Honduran President Xiomara Castro arrived in Shanghai on Friday on her first visit since China established ties with Honduras, pulling it away from former diplomatic ally Taiwan.

Castro, whose visit extends until June 14, will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping “to jointly plan for the future development” of ties, China's official Xinhua News Agency said.

Honduras established formal relations with China in March, becoming the latest in a string of former diplomatic allies to break ties with Taiwan. China sees self-ruled Taiwan as a breakaway province, to be retaken by force if necessary, and prohibits its diplomatic partners from having formal ties with Taipei.

Beijing has intensified its battle for diplomatic recognition against Taiwan since independence-leaning Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen took office in 2016. Since then, China has managed to lure away nine of Taiwan’s former allies with a campaign involving billions of dollars of investments.

Beijing’s latest victory comes as tensions have risen with the United States in recent months, including over China’s increasing assertiveness toward Taiwan and growing influence in Latin America.

Taiwan currently has only 13 diplomatic partners, including Belize, Paraguay and Guatemala in Latin America, Vatican City, and several other nations in the Caribbean and South Pacific, along with Eswatini in southern Africa.

Editors' Picks

Anger grows as Georgia panel further cuts diversity from teacher prep rules7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial now down to eight defendants after conflict with attorney
12h ago

Credit: Campbell Family

Newnan family seeks legal action over Colorado shooting death
11h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Supreme Court ruling could reshape Georgia congressional districts
14h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Supreme Court ruling could reshape Georgia congressional districts
14h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New efforts in Atlanta are boosting Black developers
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

A dam collapses and thousands face the deluge — often with no help — in Russian-occupied...
7m ago
Erdogan appoints former US bank executive as Turkish central bank chief, in sign of...
33m ago
Philippines evacuates people near Mayon Volcano, where more unrest indicates eruption may...
42m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Juneteenth events, Foodie Fest and more
14h ago
Report: Georgia board that regulates doctors still fails to protect patients
Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top