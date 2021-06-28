Honda changing course, will build its own electric vehicles

Gardner says sales projections for the Prologue are between 40,000 and 150,000 per year, but he didn't say when those numbers would be reached.

In April, the company said it plans to phase out all of its gasoline-powered vehicles in North America by 2040, making it the latest major automaker with a goal of becoming carbon neutral. Honda wants 40% of North American vehicle sales to be battery or fuel-cell powered by 2030, and 80% of all vehicles sold to run on batteries or hydrogen by 2035.

Honda initially had planned to meet stricter government fuel economy and pollution standards by adding hybrids to improve internal combustion engines. But regulatory actions across the world to combat climate change, including proposals from U.S. President Joe Biden, have moved the company more toward electric vehicles, Gardner said.

Battery-electric vehicles accounted for less than 2% of U.S. new-vehicle sales last year, but analysts are predicting huge growth as automakers roll out new models. The consulting firm LMC Automotive expects nearly 359,000 to be sold this year, passing 1 million in 2023 and hitting over 4 million in 2030. Still, that's roughly one-quarter of annual new vehicle sales.