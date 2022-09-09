ajc logo
X

Homicide probe after French police fatally shoot driver

A French Police car patrols in Paris, France, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. A French police officer is in custody after shooting to death a driver who failed to obey an order to stopin the southern French city of Nice on Wednesday. This is the latest in a string of similar incidents that are raising questions about the use of deadly force by French police. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Combined ShapeCaption
A French Police car patrols in Paris, France, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. A French police officer is in custody after shooting to death a driver who failed to obey an order to stopin the southern French city of Nice on Wednesday. This is the latest in a string of similar incidents that are raising questions about the use of deadly force by French police. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

National & World News
31 minutes ago
A prosecutor in the French city of Nice says a homicide investigation has been launched into the the fatal shooting of a driver by a police officer after failing to obey an order to stop

PARIS (AP) — A homicide investigation has been launched into the fatal shooting of a driver by a police officer in the French city of Nice after he failed to obey an order to stop, the southern city's prosecutor said Friday.

A video circulating on social media shows a police officer pointing his gun at the driver’s window as the vehicle is reversing in front of a damaged police cruiser. The officer fires just after the driver appears to stop the car.

The shooting is the latest in a string of similar incidents across France in recent months that have raised questions about the use of deadly force by police.

Nice prosecutor Xavier Bonhomme said in a statement the 23-year-old police officer - now in police custody following Wednesday's incident - said he shot at the driver because of the “immediate threat” he posed to him and his colleague.

Police and judicial authorities said the 24-year-old driver refused to obey an order to stop after officers noticed that he was driving dangerously. At some point, the car turned back and rammed into the police car.

Bonhomme said the man was driving a stolen car and had previously been convicted on a number of charges, including driving without a license and theft.

In another incident Wednesday in the western city of Rennes, a 22-year-old woman was killed after police opened fire on a car she was a passenger in during an anti-drug operation. The driver of the car was wounded.

Earlier this year, a French police officer was charged with involuntary manslaughter after fatally shooting two men in a car as they sought to evade a police check on the Pont-Neuf bridge in central Paris, on the night of French President Emmanuel Macron’s reelection.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Public Schools police officers participate in an active shooter training drill at the former Towns Elementary School in Atlanta on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia schools: More guns, more shootings, more security measures5h ago
Investigators are outside a home on Hampton Glen Court where Cobb County authorities engaged two suspects in an hourslong standoff Thursday after two sheriff's deputies were shot and killed.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Cobb; 2 suspects in custody
3h ago
A billboard helps bring awareness to wood pellet plants slated for the city of Adel. Residents have filed a petition to appeal an air quality permit that would allow the world's largest wood pellet facility to open next to a predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhood. COURTESY OF TREVA GEAR/CONCERNED CITIZENS OF COOK COUNTY

Credit: Treva Gear

OPINION: Biomass bullies strike again in rural Georgia town
5h ago
Jan. 9, 2022 - Atlanta, Ga: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) eludes the tackle of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson (90) and outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost to the Saints 30-20. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Falcons’ X-factor: Containing Saints RB Alvin Kamara in season opener
4h ago
Jan. 9, 2022 - Atlanta, Ga: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) eludes the tackle of Atlanta Falcons defensive end Marlon Davidson (90) and outside linebacker Brandon Copeland (51) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Atlanta. The Falcons lost to the Saints 30-20. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Falcons’ X-factor: Containing Saints RB Alvin Kamara in season opener
4h ago
Pastor Mitzi Bickers, left, crosses the parking lot gates toward the U.S. District Court from the underground entrance in Atlanta on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The former Atlanta City Hall official was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to commit bribery and eight other counts related to a cash-for-contracts scheme. Thursday, September 8, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mitzi Bickers sentenced to 14 years in City Hall bribery case
21h ago
The Latest
Runners share a moment of silence before the start of "Finish Eliza's Run" on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in Chattanooga, Tenn. The approximately four mile run was to memorialize, Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis runner, and mother of two, who was murdered during her early morning run. (Robin Rudd /Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Credit: Robin Rudd

Thousands of runners rally around US to 'Finish Eliza's Run'
10m ago
African nations seek funds as cost of climate change rises
12m ago
Michigan board approves ballot measure on voting access
16m ago
Featured
Nick Carusillo (left) is shown with his mother, Tina Carusillo (center) and his sister, Jessica Long in a family photo.

Credit: Family photo

Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top