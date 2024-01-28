Hometown favorite Nelly Korda takes 4-shot lead in LPGA Drive On Championship

BRADENTON, Fla, (AP) — Hometown favorite Nelly Korda shot a 3-under 68 with an eagle-birdie finish Saturday to take a four-shot lead into the final round of the LPGA Drive On Championship.

Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory at Bradenton Country Club, Korda rebounded with the late flurry after making consecutive bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8 in 10-15 mph wind with the temperature in the upper 70s.

“I’m actually kind of taken back with how much support I’ve been getting this week,” Korda said. “Being in Florida I always get a lot of support, but hometown, it’s crazy. I was born just in the hospital just down the road from here. It’s been nice seeing friends and family come out ... feeling the support.”