Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Homes of Chiefs' quarterback Mahomes and tight end Kelce were broken into last month

Law enforcement reports show the homes of Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were broken into last month
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) wait to lead the team onto the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Aug. 10, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) wait to lead the team onto the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Aug. 10, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and DAVE SKRETTA – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The homes of Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were broken into within days of each other last month, law enforcement reports show.

“Obviously it’s frustrating, disappointing," Mahomes said before practice on Wednesday.

The break-ins, which were first reported by TMZ, happened just before and the day of the Chiefs' 26-13 home victory over the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 7, as Kelce's superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift watched from the stands. No injuries were reported in either case.

One day before the Monday night game, law enforcement was called to a home matching Mahomes' address in a private gated resort-like community in northwestern Cass County, just to the south of the city's metropolitan area.

Mahomes said he couldn’t provide many details because the investigation is ongoing. He described it as “something you don’t want to happen to anybody and obviously yourself.”

His name isn’t listed on the sheriff's office report, which The Associated Press obtained. The single-page document shows another person called just after midnight on Oct. 6 to report what was classified as a burglary. It didn't describe any missing items.

Ronnie Lozano, a spokesman for the sheriff's department, wrote in an email that the investigation is active and declined to answer other questions, including whether there had been any arrests. The prosecutor for the county didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, as the Chiefs played the Saints at Arrowhead Stadium, a home matching the address of Kelce's was broken into in the affluent suburb of Leawood, just over the state line in Kansas. The crime wasn't reported until early the next morning, an offense report obtained from police by the AP shows.

Kelce’s name isn’t listed in the report, which said losses included $20,000 in cash and damage to a rear door. The 16,000-square-foot (1,440 square meter) home includes a wine cellar, backyard pool and six-car garage.

“The Leawood Police Department does not comment about specific victims of crimes except in the case of fatality crashes or homicides,” police Capt. Jason Ahring said in an email.

Melody Webb, a spokeswoman for the area's Johnson County prosecutor's office, said in an email that the office had no comment.

____

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas.

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes chews his mouth guard during warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after making a catch during warmups before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov. 4, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Taylor Swift, top left, hugs Brittany Mahomes as Travis Kelce, top right, looks on during the men's singles final between Jannik Sinner, of Italy, and Taylor Fritz, of the United States, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sept. 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Double-digit deficits are barely a speed bump for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Chiefs block Broncos' potential winner as time expires, hold on for 16-14 win to remain...
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

‘Love triangle’ murder in DeKalb leads to life in prison for 1 suspect3m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Woman asks that battery and assault charges be dropped against Georgia wide receiver...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

California researchers discover mysterious, gelatinous new sea slug6m ago
Insurance magnate pleads guilty as government describes $2B scheme8m ago
Jannik Sinner's doping case is already decided in court of public opinion, Italy's tennis...8m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Educators prepare for how Trump could reshape school policy
The STD epidemic has slowed dramatically in the U.S. but not in Georgia2h ago
City of Atlanta considers more money for training center security