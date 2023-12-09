Homes damaged by apparent tornado as severe storms rake Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — First responders in Tennessee were surveying damage from an apparent tornado that damaged homes on Saturday as a line of severe storms raked the area.

Police and firefighters in Clarksville were responding to multiple reports of damage in the northern part of the city, which is located north of Nashville near the Kentucky state line.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a tornado touched down around 2 p.m. and damaged several homes. The statement said that there were no confirmed injuries or missing people but that it was continuing to search the area.